UN Calls for Stronger Protections of Religious Freedom for People on the Move

In an urgent appeal to the international community, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, Nazila Ghanea, has called for the full recognition and protection of religious freedoms for asylum seekers, refugees, migrants, and internally displaced persons. Presenting her latest report to the UN General Assembly, Ghanea emphasized that people on the move often face systemic neglect, discrimination, and violations of their fundamental right to freedom of religion or belief — despite international obligations mandating equal treatment.

Religion: A Fundamental Yet Overlooked Right for the Displaced

According to Ghanea, freedom of religion or belief (FoRB) takes on heightened importance for many people on the move, particularly those who have fled their homes due to religious persecution, armed conflict, or other international crimes. However, she warned that this right is often deprioritized in refugee and migration frameworks, where issues like food security, health, and shelter understandably dominate policy agendas.

“Freedom of religion or belief is often of heightened relevance and resonance for people on the move,” Ghanea said. “Nonetheless, it is often assumed that those populations have other rights priorities. Their freedom of religion or belief is, consequently, overlooked.”

Ghanea highlighted the deeply personal and evolving nature of religious identity during migration. Exposure to new communities, ideas, and belief systems can inspire individuals to reaffirm or reexamine their spiritual commitments. Yet, this process is frequently disrupted or suppressed by legal, social, and political barriers in both transit and host countries.

Six Dimensions of Violations

In her comprehensive report, Ghanea identifies six key dimensions through which the right to freedom of religion or belief is being violated for displaced populations:

Non-refoulement obligations: States are required under international law not to return individuals to countries where they may face irreparable harm, including religious persecution. However, Ghanea noted that decision-makers often fail to properly assess asylum claims that involve religion or belief. Ignorance, bias, or outright sectarianism among authorities further undermines the credibility of such claims. Denial of citizenship on religious grounds: In some countries, pathways to citizenship explicitly or implicitly discriminate against people based on their religion or belief. Statelessness, already a dire legal status, becomes more entrenched when tied to religious identity. Discriminatory forced displacement: Religious minorities often face systematic targeting and displacement. Entire communities are uprooted based on faith, leading to long-term marginalization and social instability. Violations at borders and in detention: Religious freedom is frequently violated at border checkpoints and in immigration detention centers. Practices such as denying access to religious texts, preventing participation in rituals, or imposing discriminatory restrictions are commonly reported. Discrimination in host countries: Even after finding refuge, migrants may face religious intolerance, xenophobia, or social exclusion in their host countries. This includes hate crimes, barriers to worship, and social isolation, especially when migrants visibly express their faith. Neglect of migrant workers’ religious rights: One of the most underreported issues, Ghanea emphasized, is the violation of religious freedoms of migrant workers and their families. In many countries, legal codes do not guarantee FoRB for non-nationals. In some Gulf and Asian nations, migrant workers are prohibited from religious gatherings unless they are officially designated as missionaries — a measure she declared “squarely incompatible with international legal standards.”

International Legal Standards Ignored

The report sharply criticized countries whose laws either fail to protect or actively restrict religious freedoms for non-citizens. Ghanea pointed out that some States legally deny FoRB protections to migrants, in stark contradiction of international instruments such as:

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR)

The 1951 Refugee Convention

The UN Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement

These instruments affirm that freedom of thought, conscience, and religion is a non-derogable right, meaning it cannot be suspended or restricted even during emergencies.

Practical Challenges and Recommendations

Acknowledging the complexity of ensuring FoRB in the context of forced migration, Ghanea offered a robust list of recommendations aimed at both governments and civil society. Key among these was a call for thorough training of all officials involved in the asylum process, including adjudicators, border agents, and social workers.

She cited UNHCR Guidelines Nos. 6 and 10 as essential tools for guiding such training, which should include:

Understanding the diversity of religious expressions

Avoiding reliance on stereotypes or rigid criteria

Assessing credibility in a culturally sensitive and informed manner

In addition, Ghanea urged faith-based organizations, NGOs, and interfaith coalitions to contribute to training initiatives and to continue advocating for the dignity and rights of people on the move.

The Way Forward: Inclusion, Respect, and Solidarity

Concluding her presentation, Ghanea underscored the moral imperative for States to uphold FoRB not just as a legal obligation, but as a test of their humanity and solidarity.

“I call on civil society and faith-based organisations to support the training and education of State officials, and continue their valiant efforts in support of the rights and dignity of people on the move,” she said. “They must foster environments of mutual respect within and between religious or belief communities.”

As conflicts, climate change, and persecution continue to uproot millions, the question of religious freedom for the displaced is no longer a fringe issue — it is a global challenge that demands urgent attention and coordinated action.