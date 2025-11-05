ILO and Saudi Partners Advance Cooperative Development Through New Training

As part of the project “Fostering Cooperative Development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the International Labour Organization (ILO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) and the Cooperative Societies Council (CSC), organized two key events aimed at accelerating the country’s growing cooperative movement.

The events — a Validation Workshop on the Institutional Assessment of the CSC on 28 September 2025, and a Training of Trainers (ToT) on Think.COOP and Start.COOP from 29 September to 8 October 2025 — marked a significant step in strengthening the institutional framework and human capacity of Saudi Arabia’s cooperative sector.

Together, these initiatives form part of the ILO’s broader effort to build a dynamic, sustainable, and inclusive cooperative ecosystem aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the National Cooperative Strategy.

Validating the Institutional Assessment of the Cooperative Societies Council

Throughout 2025, the ILO conducted an institutional assessment of the Cooperative Societies Council (CSC), the umbrella organization for cooperatives in Saudi Arabia. The assessment examined CSC’s structure, governance, financial sustainability, representativeness, and service delivery capacity, with the goal of identifying actionable reforms to enhance its role as a catalyst for cooperative development.

On 28 September 2025, the ILO hosted a validation workshop in Riyadh, bringing together 21 key stakeholders from the MHRSD, CSC, the Social Development Bank, FAO, the Ministry of Environment, Water & Agriculture (MEWA), Cooperative Federations, and the Agricultural Development Fund.

Participants reviewed the preliminary findings of the ILO’s assessment and contributed additional, context-specific feedback to ensure that the recommendations reflect the needs of Saudi cooperatives at both national and local levels.

“This institutional assessment is an important milestone in strengthening the Cooperative Societies Council’s capacity to represent, serve, and unite the cooperative movement in Saudi Arabia,” said an ILO representative during the session.

Discussions during the workshop centered on key themes such as:

Governance and transparency in decision-making;

Financial sustainability and improved service delivery;

Cooperative identity and values in line with ILO Recommendation No. 193;

Partnership building across government, academia, and civil society.

The validated assessment will now guide the development of a Strategic Plan for the CSC, translating recommendations into measurable actions and timelines. This roadmap will be closely aligned with Vision 2030’s objectives of economic diversification, citizen empowerment, and private-sector engagement.

Building Cooperative Capacity Through Think.COOP and Start.COOP Training

To complement the institutional reforms, the ILO also launched Saudi Arabia’s first Training of Trainers (ToT) on its flagship cooperative education tools — Think.COOP and Start.COOP — held from 29 September to 8 October 2025.

Hosted by the Ministry of Housing and Municipalities and organized jointly by MHRSD and CSC, the ten-day ToT program trained 24 participants (16 men and 8 women) from a wide spectrum of institutions, including:

Government bodies such as MHRSD, MEWA, and the Social Development Bank;

Academic institutions such as King Saud University, University of Bisha, and Al-Baha University;

Organizations and centers such as Tamkeen Center for Research and Studies, Ehtiraf Cooperative for Training and Consulting, and the Aman Association for Protection from Abuse;

Private-sector representatives and cooperative leaders.

Through hands-on, interactive sessions, participants learned how to teach cooperative entrepreneurship, facilitate group learning, and train cooperative members to start and manage their enterprises effectively.

“The ToT built both the knowledge and the confidence of participants to promote cooperative business models that are people-centered and sustainable,” said the ILO master trainer leading the sessions.

ILO’s Global Tools: Think.COOP and Start.COOP

Developed by the ILO’s Cooperative Unit, Think.COOP and Start.COOP are two widely used global training packages designed to support the establishment and growth of cooperatives:

Think.COOP introduces individuals to cooperative principles and values, helping them understand how cooperatives function as democratic enterprises and how they differ from other business models.

Start.COOP goes a step further by guiding participants through the practical process of launching and operating cooperatives, from idea generation and feasibility analysis to governance, financing, and management.

Both tools emphasize participatory learning, peer collaboration, and real-life case studies to encourage active engagement and problem-solving among participants.

The Saudi ToT marked the first formal training of its kind in the Kingdom and represents a critical step in building a national pool of certified cooperative trainers. These trainers will now replicate the training at regional and community levels, reaching new cooperative members, entrepreneurs, and youth groups.

Next Steps: Expanding Cooperative Education Nationwide

Following the completion of the ToT, the newly trained facilitators will conduct five-day cooperative training sessions with both newly formed and existing cooperatives under the supervision of the ILO’s master trainer.

Upon successful implementation, these facilitators will be certified as ILO-accredited trainers in Think.COOP and Start.COOP — a credential that enables them to independently deliver cooperative training sessions throughout Saudi Arabia.

This cascading model is expected to multiply the impact of the initial training by:

Expanding access to cooperative education;

Supporting the creation of new cooperatives in diverse sectors such as agriculture, retail, services, and renewable energy;

Strengthening business management and leadership skills among cooperative members; and

Promoting gender-inclusive entrepreneurship by encouraging women’s participation in cooperative leadership.

“This initiative lays the foundation for a national network of trainers who can inspire cooperative entrepreneurship across the Kingdom,” said a representative from the MHRSD.

Driving Economic Diversification Through Cooperatives

Cooperatives are increasingly recognized as vital contributors to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals, particularly in areas such as job creation, social inclusion, and local economic development. By promoting cooperative business models, the Kingdom aims to diversify its economy, empower local communities, and build a resilient private sector that aligns with sustainable and inclusive growth principles.

The ILO’s ongoing support helps strengthen both the institutional capacity of key stakeholders and the skills of individuals who will drive cooperative initiatives forward.

“By combining institutional reform with hands-on capacity building, Saudi Arabia is positioning its cooperative movement as a key driver of economic resilience and citizen participation,” noted Ms. Valérie Schmitt, ILO Deputy Director for Universal Social Protection and Head of the Flagship Programme on Cooperatives.

A Long-Term Partnership for Cooperative Growth

The ILO’s project “Fostering Cooperative Development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” is part of its broader cooperation with the Saudi government to promote decent work, inclusive entrepreneurship, and sustainable economic diversification.

Since its launch, the initiative has focused on:

Strengthening institutional governance and cooperative policy frameworks;

Enhancing the capacity of the Cooperative Societies Council (CSC) to serve as an effective national platform;

Building entrepreneurial and managerial skills through globally recognized cooperative education programmes; and

Fostering partnerships among government agencies, academia, and civil society to support cooperative innovation.

The ILO reaffirmed its commitment to continue supporting the implementation of the National Cooperative Strategy, particularly in areas such as digital transformation, financial sustainability, and social inclusion.

Toward a Sustainable Cooperative Future

Through these two landmark events, Saudi Arabia has taken another decisive step toward nurturing a vibrant, modern cooperative sector rooted in international best practices and national aspirations.

The ILO’s approach — combining evidence-based institutional assessment with practical, community-level training — demonstrates how cooperatives can play a transformative role in promoting inclusive growth, youth employment, and sustainable entrepreneurship.

As trained facilitators begin replicating Think.COOP and Start.COOP across the country, Saudi Arabia’s cooperative ecosystem is set to expand, bringing the nation closer to its Vision 2030 ambition of a diversified, knowledge-driven, and people-centered economy.