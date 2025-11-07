In a landmark step toward eradicating child labour from global supply chains, the International Labour Organization (ILO), in collaboration with the Government of Telangana, officially launched the Child Labour Platform (CLP) Programme in India during the 16th Annual Meeting of the Child Labour Platform, held in Hyderabad. The gathering marked a critical milestone in India’s ongoing efforts to uphold labour rights and promote responsible business conduct, particularly in high-risk sectors such as agriculture.

Held under the theme “From Policy to Impact: Leveraging Knowledge and Action to Prevent Child Labour and Promote Competitiveness in Supply Chains,” the annual meeting brought together representatives from governments, multinational corporations, international organizations, trade unions, and business associations to accelerate progress in eliminating child labour—especially in supply chains.

With 138 million children still engaged in child labour globally, and progress slowing in recent years, the launch of the CLP Programme in India is seen as a timely intervention to reverse the trend through localized, multi-stakeholder approaches.

India’s Role in Global Supply Chains: Opportunity and Responsibility

India plays a pivotal role in global supply chains, particularly as a major producer of agricultural commodities such as coffee, cotton, spices, and sugarcane. These sectors, while vital to the country’s economy, are often plagued by exploitative labour practices, including the use of child labour, especially in informal and unregulated work environments.

“Ensuring decent work for adults, social protection for both adults and children – including migrants – as well as quality education, fair recruitment, and responsible business conduct are essential to breaking the cycle of child labour,” said Michiko Miyamoto, Country Director, ILO India. “India’s experience demonstrates that collaboration between business, government, and social partners can drive real change.”

The CLP Programme in India: A Strategic and Area-Based Approach

The newly launched CLP Programme in India is built upon an area-based approach, focusing initially on Telangana and Karnataka—states with significant agricultural output and large numbers of migrant workers and children. The programme is tailored to the unique vulnerabilities faced by migrant populations, whose children are often excluded from public education and welfare schemes, increasing the risk of child labour.

Key objectives of the CLP Programme include:

Raising awareness of fundamental labour rights and the elimination of child labour across targeted sectors.

Improving access to public services and institutions for migrant families to reduce socio-economic vulnerability.

Strengthening supply chain actors' capacity to adopt fair recruitment and employment practices.

Enhancing business due diligence systems to proactively identify and address child labour risks.

The programme aligns with India’s National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct, which reflect international commitments such as the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and ILO Conventions.

From Dialogue to Impact: A Multiyear Journey

The official launch of the CLP Programme in India is the result of a multi-year, collaborative process:

2022: Establishment of the CLP India Country Working Group, engaging multiple stakeholders to map the scope of child labour in Indian supply chains.

2023: A qualitative study on child labour and inter-state migration in Telangana was conducted, identifying critical vulnerabilities in agricultural labour practices.

2024: Training programmes were held for CLP members and their suppliers on child labour due diligence and business accountability frameworks.

These initiatives culminated in the formulation of a multistakeholder intervention model, now formally launched as the India-specific CLP Programme. The launch signals a shift from policy design to on-the-ground implementation, aiming for measurable impact in reducing child labour and promoting decent work.

Global Achievements of the Child Labour Platform

Since its inception in 2012, the Child Labour Platform has connected companies across diverse sectors—including agriculture, construction, automobiles, and luxury goods—to collaboratively address the systemic causes of child labour. Notable global successes include:

Establishment of child labour monitoring and remediation systems in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

Improved access to health insurance for vulnerable communities in Côte d’Ivoire.

Implementation of area-based strategies, fair recruitment practices, and living wage dialogues to eliminate exploitative labour conditions.

A Call for Greater Collective Action

Throughout the Hyderabad meeting, participants emphasized the need to scale up collaborative solutions that balance business competitiveness with social responsibility. Roundtable discussions focused on:

Embedding child labour due diligence into supply chains.

Encouraging responsible sourcing and supplier accountability.

Advocating for adequate wages and social protection systems for workers and families.

“Unlocking Sierra Leone’s private sector potential to create jobs and drive development should be prioritized,” said Michael Saffa, World Bank Senior Country Economist and lead author of the World Bank’s SLEU Report (as contextually referenced). “Without decisive reforms, countries like India may also struggle to meet their development goals in supply chain transparency and child protection.”

Looking Ahead: Scaling Solutions Across India

While the CLP Programme in India currently focuses on two states, there are plans for gradual expansion across other labour-intensive sectors and states, depending on funding and stakeholder engagement. The programme’s design ensures replicability, allowing successful models to be adapted to different contexts.

ILO India, together with government partners and CLP members, will continue to monitor implementation, promote capacity building, and facilitate knowledge exchange to ensure continuous learning and progress.

“This initiative is not just about removing children from work,” said Miyamoto. “It’s about creating systems that prevent exploitation, support decent livelihoods for families, and build pathways for children to learn, grow, and thrive.”

A Global Model Rooted in Local Solutions

As the CLP Programme gains momentum in India, it has the potential to become a global model for integrating responsible business conduct with child rights protection in supply chains. By bridging policy, business, and community efforts, the initiative reinforces the principle that no economic gain should come at the cost of a child’s future.