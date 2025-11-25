UNDP Mobilises USD 2M to Support Jamaica’s Resilient Recovery After Hurricane 

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has released an initial USD 2 million in Resilient Recovery grants to support Jamaica’s recovery efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa, the strongest climate-induced disaster to strike the island in modern history. The grants mark the beginning of a comprehensive recovery and resilience-building programme designed to restore community life, revive livelihoods, and strengthen national systems for long-term climate preparedness.

UNDP Surge Mission Identifies National and Local Needs

The support package follows an extensive surge mission to Jamaica led by UNDP’s global and regional crisis response teams, in close collaboration with the UNDP Multi-Country Office in Jamaica. Consultations were held with the Government of Jamaica, multilateral development banks, civil society organisations, private sector partners, UN agencies, and residents in the hardest-hit communities.

This coordinated needs assessment was guided by Ronald Jackson, UNDP Global Head of Disaster Risk Reduction, Recovery and Resilience, ensuring that the UNDP response aligns closely with the realities on the ground and the priorities of national authorities.

UNDP Resident Representative Kishan Khoday emphasised that crises, while devastating, present opportunities to rebuild stronger: “Crises can be opportunities to build forward better. We aim to strengthen institutional capacities, enhance recovery governance, and integrate climate-resilient, risk-informed, and nature-based solutions into every stage of the recovery.”

Supporting Jamaica’s Long-Term Recovery Vision

At the national level, UNDP will support long-term recovery planning, including post-hurricane impact assessments that focus on root cause analysis and the human dimensions of the disaster. These assessments will provide critical data for Jamaica’s resilience strategy and reconstruction plans.

The goal is to align recovery with the country’s overarching ‘Building Forward Better’ vision—ensuring that rebuilt infrastructure, restored livelihoods, and strengthened systems are more resilient to the increasing intensity of climate disasters.

Massive Cleanup Effort and Community Stabilisation

One of the most urgent challenges is the estimated 4.8 million metric tonnes of debris across affected areas. UNDP’s community stabilisation programme will support debris removal, cleanup operations, and recycling initiatives.

These efforts will be implemented through cash-for-work schemes, providing income for residents who lost jobs due to the hurricane while also improving access for relief teams.

Other community-focused initiatives include:

Solar power installations to improve energy resilience

Resilient re-roofing programmes to protect homes from future storms

Restoration of critical community infrastructure

Deployment of mobile Technical Assistance Centers (TACs)

These TACs—used successfully in Dominica (2017) and The Bahamas (2021)—provide on-site engineering, planning, and rebuilding advice, along with resilience grants to help households adopt stronger construction practices.

Restoring Livelihoods and Supporting Small Businesses

A major pillar of the recovery plan focuses on restoring and strengthening the livelihoods of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), which form the backbone of Jamaica’s local economies.

UNDP will provide:

Grants to repair damaged business facilities

Hands-on technical support to reconnect businesses with markets

Access to sustainable financing, including loan guarantees and low-interest credit

Assistance to restart supply chains disrupted by the hurricane

These measures aim to help families regain financial stability while supporting broader economic recovery.

Additional USD 8 Million Under Consideration

Beyond the initial USD 2 million, UNDP is considering an additional USD 8 million in realigned funds from ongoing development programmes in Jamaica. These resources would support long-term resilience initiatives, including:

Nature-based recovery in the tourism sector

Ecosystem restoration and integrated land management in western regions

Grants for civil society organisations working on climate resilience and community development

Khoday underscored the urgency of building climate resilience for Small Island Developing States (SIDS): “Hurricane Melissa was the strongest climate-induced disaster to hit Jamaica in modern history. For SIDS, resilience-based recovery is a matter of justice as they shoulder mounting loss and damage from the global climate emergency.”

A Disaster of Historic Proportions

Hurricane Melissa, which struck Jamaica on 28 October, was a category five system that caused widespread destruction across western parishes. The storm resulted in loss of life, massive damage to housing and infrastructure, destruction of forests and agricultural land, and severe impacts on coastal ecosystems and socio-economic assets.

With climate disasters becoming more frequent and severe, UNDP’s support aims not only to rebuild what was lost but to ensure that Jamaica is better protected against future storms.

“Even countries that plan well are being tested by hurricanes more powerful, unpredictable and punishing than before,” said Ronald Jackson. “These storms are no longer ‘once in a lifetime’. They are becoming the new baseline.”

As part of a coordinated UN system-wide effort, UNDP reaffirmed its solidarity with the Government and people of Jamaica and its commitment to delivering the resources, expertise, and long-term support needed for a resilient recovery.