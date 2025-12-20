UN Expert Welcomes Withdrawal of Belgrade Project Threatening Generalštab Site

A UN human rights expert has welcomed the withdrawal of a controversial development proposal that would have led to the demolition of the Generalštab complex in Belgrade, one of Serbia’s most historically and culturally significant landmarks.

The Generalštab complex—struck during the 1999 NATO bombings—is a protected cultural monument and an emblematic site symbolizing Serbia’s collective memory and national identity. Its planned destruction had generated widespread public outcry, protests, and intense societal debate.

“Cultural heritage sites such as the Generalštab complex are not only architectural landmarks; they embody historical experience, memory and cultural identity,” said Alexandra Xanthaki, UN Special Rapporteur in the field of cultural rights. She stressed that all decisions concerning protected heritage must be rooted in legality, transparency, meaningful public participation, and the safeguarding of cultural rights.

Public Outcry and Cultural Significance

The proposed development project had raised alarm among heritage experts, civil society and the general public. Many feared that demolishing the Generalštab complex would erase a crucial chapter of Serbia’s national and international history.

Xanthaki highlighted that the complex “symbolises the country’s collective experience and memory of the past,” noting that its destruction would have created deep societal divisions and inflicted irreversible damage on Serbia’s cultural identity.

Withdrawal Linked to Corruption-Related Indictments

The withdrawal of the demolition proposal coincided with the indictment of Serbia’s Minister of Culture, Nikola Selaković, and three other officials, on charges of abuse of office filed by the Public Prosecutor for Organized Crime. Although the legal proceedings are separate from the development project, the timing intensified public scrutiny around governance, transparency and cultural heritage protection.

“A strong rule of law is essential to ensure the enjoyment of human rights,” Xanthaki said. “This requires a clear separation of powers, an independent judiciary, and an executive that refrains from interfering with legal processes.”

Call for Inclusive Decision-Making and Heritage Protection

The Special Rapporteur welcomed the developer’s decision to step back, praising their acknowledgement that “meaningful projects should unite rather than divide.” She reiterated the importance of full public participation in shaping decisions about heritage sites, especially those tied so closely to historical trauma and collective memory.

Xanthaki has previously raised concerns with Serbian authorities regarding the removal of historical buildings from the protected registry and the lack of public consultation in development decisions. The government has responded by reaffirming its commitment to cultural rights protection and sustainable heritage management.

“This is an opportunity to ensure that any future use of the Generalštab site is based on meaningful participation by people and communities,” she said. “Development and investment can coexist with cultural heritage protection when human rights are respected.”

Civil Society and Youth Advocacy Recognized

The Special Rapporteur also commended the active role played by civil society groups and students, whose advocacy was instrumental in raising awareness, amplifying public participation, and defending Serbia’s cultural heritage.

Urgent Call to Reinstate Protected Status

In closing, Xanthaki urged the Serbian Government to restore the protected status of the Generalštab complex and cautioned investors against backing projects that fail to uphold public participation and the rule of law.

She reaffirmed her readiness to support Serbian authorities in strengthening governance, enforcing human rights obligations and safeguarding cultural heritage for future generations.