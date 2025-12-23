The Hidden Price of Crime in Thailand and Why Access to Justice Matters for Growth

Prepared by the OECD’s Public Governance Directorate with strong support from the Thailand Institute of Justice and data from Thai public institutions, courts, police agencies, and global organisations such as the World Health Organization and the United Nations, the report takes a fresh look at crime in Thailand. Instead of focusing only on arrests or prison numbers, it asks a broader question: how much does crime, violence, and limited access to justice really cost society? The answer shows that crime is not just a legal issue but a major economic and social challenge that affects national development.

The True Cost Goes Far Beyond Police and Prisons

The report estimates that in 2022, crime and the criminal justice system cost Thailand about THB 973 billion, or 5.6% of GDP. This is a very large sum, comparable to national spending on major public services. What is striking is where the cost falls. More than half is carried by victims and their families, not by the state. These costs include lost income, health problems, emotional suffering, and reduced quality of life. Public spending on police, courts, and prisons makes up less than one-fifth of the total cost, showing that crime harms society far more than it strains government budgets.

Violence at Home Causes the Greatest Harm

Interpersonal violence is the most damaging form of crime in Thailand. This includes domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse, and elder abuse. These crimes are often hidden and rarely reported, but the report shows they cause enormous harm. Each year, they lead to between 2,000 and 3,000 deaths and leave many survivors with long-lasting mental health problems. When the loss of productivity and the loss of quality of life are counted, interpersonal violence alone costs Thailand about THB 279 billion, or 1.6% of GDP. Women, children, and older people suffer the most, especially when support services and safe reporting options are limited.

Justice Procedures Create Heavy Burdens

The justice process itself creates high costs for ordinary people. In 2022, Thailand’s courts handled over 730,000 criminal cases involving about 1.5 million defendants. Many of these cases were related to drugs. Even before a case is decided, suspects and defendants often face legal fees, travel costs, lost working time, and long periods of uncertainty. These procedural costs are estimated at nearly THB 179 billion. The report shows that slow procedures, limited legal aid, and unequal access to lawyers make these burdens heavier, especially for poorer households and people living outside major cities.

Drug Policy and Prison Overcrowding Add Pressure

Drug-related offences continue to dominate the justice system despite recent reforms. The report estimates that drug abuse itself costs Thailand more than THB 80 billion each year through early deaths, disability, lost productivity, and reduced quality of life. At the same time, Thailand has one of the highest incarceration rates in Asia. Overcrowded prisons, weak healthcare, and limited rehabilitation reduce prisoners’ chances of successful reintegration. Lost productivity from imprisonment, combined with legal costs and deaths in custody, adds another THB 46 billion to the national cost. The report argues that health-based and rehabilitation-focused drug policies would reduce both human suffering and economic loss.

Investing in Justice Can Save Money and Lives

One of the report’s strongest messages is that prevention and fair access to justice are smart investments. Although public spending on criminal justice is significant, very little goes to victim support and prevention. Victim assistance receives less than 1% of total justice spending, even though victims bear the largest share of costs. The report calls for stronger action to prevent domestic and sexual violence, better mental health services, faster and fairer court procedures, and much better data on crime and justice. By improving access to justice for everyone, Thailand could reduce violence, lower long-term costs, and support more inclusive economic development.