Paper and wood: Forest products show signs of recovery, UN agency says

The global forest products sector saw recovery in 2024 following a steep decline the previous year, according to a new report released on Wednesday by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

FAO’s statistics cover 77 product categories, 27 product groups and over 245 countries and territories. The report presents recent trends in data for trade and for each of the main forest product groups.

What are the main trends?

Global international trade in wood and paper products regained momentum, with modest growth recorded across most major product groups, according to FAO.

The upswing comes after a 14 per cent drop overall in trade of wood and paper products in 2023.

Industrial roundwood removals, referring to the total volume of wood harvested for uses other than energy, rose by two per cent in 2024, although its global trade declined by one per cent.

Global production of sawnwood such as planks, beams and other manufactured timber products, remained nearly unchanged but varied regionally. Trade in sawnwood recorded no overall change compared to 2023.

Wood-based panels grew for a second consecutive year. Global production expanded by 5 per cent.

Wood pulp production climbed three per cent to reach 189 million tonnes, while international trade expanded two per cent to an all-time high of 73 million tonnes.

Wood pellets have seen extraordinary growth in recent decades, mainly driven by bioenergy targets in Europe, the Republic of Korea and Japan. After a slight dip in 2023, global production returned to 48 million tonnes in 2024, equal to the 2022 level.

Why it matters

Different types of trees can be used for housing, shelter, heat, food, medicine and even textiles or buildings.

“Forests support millions of livelihoods worldwide, and the number is set to rise as forests offer more economic opportunities in a growing range of industries, including sustainable wood production,” said FAO Director-General Dongyu Qu.

Promoting the sustainable use of forests is also part of Sustainable Development Goal 15, a vision countries have agreed to.

When sustainably used, forests sustain life. Another recently published report by FAO assessing forest resources showed that the net loss of forest area has been reduced by more than half since the 1990s and that over 90 per cent of forests are regenerating naturally.