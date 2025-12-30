Govt launches Jal Seva Aankalan to strengthen GP-led water service assessment under JJM
In a major step toward deepening community ownership and strengthening rural water service delivery under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, today e-launched Jal Seva Aankalan—a Gram Panchayat-led, digital drinking water service functionality assessment tool integrated into the JJM portal.
The initiative represents a significant shift in focus from infrastructure creation to sustained, reliable, and accountable service delivery, placing Gram Panchayats (GPs) and village institutions at the heart of evaluating the regularity, adequacy, quality, and sustainability of drinking water in Har Ghar Jal (HGJ) villages.
Transition to Service Delivery Mode under JJM
With most Gram Panchayats having attained Har Ghar Jal status, JJM has now entered a crucial service-delivery phase where the challenge is ensuring that every household tap connection delivers safe and adequate drinking water every single day. Jal Seva Aankalan enables a community-owned self-assessment, reducing dependence on costly and infrequent third-party evaluations and empowering villages to evaluate their own systems continuously and transparently.
National Launch and Participation
The tool was formally launched by Shri C. R. Patil, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, in the presence of Ministers of State Shri V. Somanna and Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary, senior DDWS officials, state representatives, Panchayat Secretaries, Sarpanches, and Village Water & Sanitation Committee (VWSC) members. Over 10,000 representatives from Har Ghar Jal Gram Panchayats joined the programme virtually.
Empowering Communities through Jan Bhagidari
Addressing the participants, the Union Minister stressed that Jal Jeevan Mission is not merely about constructing physical assets but about ensuring dependable, sustained drinking water services for every rural household. He highlighted the four pillars of the Mission—Political Will, People’s Participation, Stakeholder Collaboration, and Optimal Resource Use—emphasizing that Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) is the most critical pillar for sustaining Har Ghar Jal achievements.
He described Jal Seva Aankalan as a tool that empowers Gram Panchayats to become custodians of their own water systems, strengthens local decision-making through Gram Sabhas, and reinforces transparency and shared accountability.
Voices from the States
During interactions with GPs from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, Panchayat representatives shared experiences on:
-
ensuring the regularity and quality of water supply
-
conducting routine water quality testing
-
collecting user charges
-
maintaining piped water systems
-
sustaining Har Ghar Jal gains through active community engagement
A Structured Community-Led Review, Not an Inspection
Shri Ashok K. K. Meena, Secretary, DDWS, clarified that Jal Seva Aankalan is not an inspection or external audit, but a structured, participatory review process led by the community itself.It places GPs and VWSCs at the centre of measuring service performance across parameters such as:
-
regularity and adequacy of supply
-
water quality
-
system operation and maintenance
-
source sustainability
-
efficiency of village-level management arrangements
The findings must be deliberated and formally endorsed by the Gram Sabha, ensuring collective ownership and credibility.
Ensuring Accuracy and Public Accountability
Shri Kamal Kishore Soan, Additional Secretary & Mission Director, NJJM, stressed that GP inputs must be filled accurately and responsibly, as the data will be publicly visible at the national level. He emphasized the role of:
-
Zila Panchayats in district-level facilitation
-
Block-level training for Panchayat Secretaries
-
Gram Sabha resolutions as the final authentication mechanism
Assessment Workflow
The process begins with structured discussions among VWSC members, Panchayat staff, system functionaries, women, and vulnerable groups. After Gram Sabha endorsement, the assessment is uploaded on the JJM Panchayat Dashboard and publicly disclosed through eGramSwaraj and the Meri Panchayat App.A 30-day citizen feedback window ensures transparency before the results are finalized.District Collectors and State authorities can then use the findings to address gaps and guide corrective action.
Why Jal Seva Aankalan Matters
The new framework aims to:
-
embed service assessment in Gram Sabha deliberations
-
identify issues early across reliability, quality, and sustainability
-
enhance transparency via public disclosure
-
support evidence-based planning at district and state levels
-
reinforce community stewardship of rural water systems
All Har Ghar Jal Gram Panchayats are expected to complete their Jal Seva Aankalan assessment by 26 January 2026, reaffirming the principle that rural water supply systems belong to the community—managed and safeguarded by the community.