Teenager Tragically Shot in School Playground Dispute

A tragic incident unfolded on a school playground in Pipraich, where four individuals were arrested and a minor detained in connection with the shooting of a teenager, police reported on Tuesday.

The apprehended suspects, identified as Dayanand alias Chhotu, Hrithik Roshan alias Roshan, Uday alias Kishan Kumar, and Deepak, were allegedly involved in the killing of 17-year-old Sudhir Bharti, fueled by an old dispute and social media conflicts.

The police recovered a country-made pistol and a motorcycle used in the crime, and further legal steps are underway as the minor heads to the Juvenile Justice Board, said Superintendent of Police (North) Gyanendra Nath Prasad.

