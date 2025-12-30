Left Menu

Teenager Tragically Shot in School Playground Dispute

Four individuals have been arrested and a minor detained following the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Sudhir Bharti at a school. The incident stemmed from an old enmity and social media disputes, culminating in a deadly confrontation on a school playground in Pipraich.

Gorakhpur | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on a school playground in Pipraich, where four individuals were arrested and a minor detained in connection with the shooting of a teenager, police reported on Tuesday.

The apprehended suspects, identified as Dayanand alias Chhotu, Hrithik Roshan alias Roshan, Uday alias Kishan Kumar, and Deepak, were allegedly involved in the killing of 17-year-old Sudhir Bharti, fueled by an old dispute and social media conflicts.

The police recovered a country-made pistol and a motorcycle used in the crime, and further legal steps are underway as the minor heads to the Juvenile Justice Board, said Superintendent of Police (North) Gyanendra Nath Prasad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

