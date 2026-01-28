ILO Urges Human-Centred Policies as Global Labour Markets Face Disruption

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has issued a strong call for coordinated, human-centred and rights-based labour policies, warning that rapid global disruptions are reshaping work faster than governments and institutions are responding.

Speaking at the third Global Labour Market Conference (GLMC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo said technological change, demographic shifts, migration, climate shocks and economic uncertainty are fundamentally redefining how labour markets function worldwide.

“The challenge before us is not only how many jobs are created, but what kind of jobs, for whom, and under what conditions,” Houngbo told ministers. “The real test is how quickly reform translates into jobs, opportunity and dignity — and whether jobs arrive faster than disruption.”

Jobs quality, not just job numbers

Addressing a ministerial session on 26–27 January, Houngbo stressed that global labour reforms must focus on job quality, equity and social justice, anchored in international labour standards, evidence-based governance and global cooperation.

He warned that without deliberate policy action, current transitions risk widening inequality across regions and groups — particularly for young people, women, migrants and displaced workers, who are often most exposed to labour market shocks.

Governing the AI transition

In a high-profile “fireside chat” on governing artificial intelligence in the world of work, Houngbo said technology can be a powerful driver of productivity and growth — but only if paired with investment in skills, strong labour institutions and effective social dialogue.

“Technology alone won’t deliver inclusive growth,” he said. “Workers and enterprises must be supported to adapt together.”

He called for renewed investment in lifelong learning, active labour market policies and robust social protection systems to help workers navigate fast-moving transitions.

Strengthening global cooperation

On the sidelines of the conference, Houngbo held bilateral meetings with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi, senior government officials, social partners and international stakeholders.

Discussions focused on cooperation in employment creation, skills development, labour migration, social protection and labour market institutions, as well as the ILO’s ongoing partnership with Saudi Arabia on labour market reform.

He also joined global employer representatives in a dedicated side event examining how multiple, overlapping crises are impacting labour markets and the need for rapid adaptation, resilient workplaces and stronger safety nets.

A growing global platform

The Global Labour Market Conference brought together ministers, business leaders, social partners and international organisations from around the world.

Houngbo praised Saudi Arabia and its Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development for establishing an increasingly influential global forum for labour market dialogue.

“At a time of heightened global uncertainty, collective action and tripartite cooperation are more essential than ever to building resilient, inclusive and sustainable labour markets,” he said.