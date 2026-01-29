Diplomatic Talks Ignite Arctic Crisis Resolution

On Wednesday, the United States, Greenland, and Denmark initiated diplomatic discussions aimed at resolving a significant crisis sparked by President Donald Trump's threatening remarks about the Arctic territory.

The negotiations arrive after a period marked by escalating tensions between Denmark and the United States, both of which are core members of the NATO alliance.

The diplomatic breakthrough potentially signals a step forward in repairing relations and addressing grievances caused by contentious geopolitical statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)