IATA’s 2026 World Cargo Symposium Heads to Peru for South America First

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced that its 2026 World Cargo Symposium (WCS) will be held in Lima, Peru, from 10 to 12 March, marking the first time the flagship air cargo event is hosted in South America.

Held under the theme “Advancing Air Cargo in a Dynamic World”, the symposium will examine how the industry is responding to rapidly changing global trade conditions, shifting supply chains and growing demand for speed, reliability and resilience. The event will be hosted by LATAM Cargo.

Responding to a Changing Trade Landscape

IATA says the 2026 programme will focus on how air cargo can adapt to geopolitical uncertainty, evolving trade lanes and regulatory complexity, while accelerating digital transformation and strengthening special cargo capabilities.

“Tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty have reshaped global trade and supply chains,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.“The 3.4 per cent growth in air cargo demand in 2025 was strongly influenced by these developments, and we expect more of the same in 2026. This year’s World Cargo Symposium will focus on strengthening air cargo’s ability to respond quickly and effectively as trade patterns evolve.”

Spotlight on South America’s Growing Role

Hosting the symposium in Lima reflects South America’s rising importance in global air cargo and supply chains.

“Air cargo plays a vital role in connecting South America to global markets and supporting the region’s economic development,” said Andrés Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of LATAM Cargo.“Bringing the World Cargo Symposium to South America for the first time recognises that growing importance. We are proud to host a forum that advances regulatory priorities, digitalisation and the evolving demands of special cargo.”

High-Level Speakers and Industry Leaders

The three-day event will feature senior leaders from government, airlines, logistics and technology, including:

Willie Walsh , Director General, IATA

Andrés Bianchi , CEO, LATAM Cargo

Teresa Mera Gómez , Peru’s Minister of Trade and Tourism

Roberto Alvo , CEO, LATAM Airlines Group

Ali Faddis , Director of Global Aviation Operations, Amazon Global Air Technology & Infrastructure

Brendan Sullivan , IATA Global Head of Cargo

Julia Seiermann, IATA Head of Industry Analysis

Core Themes and Spotlight Sessions

In addition to its main conference streams—digitalisation, regulation and special cargo—WCS 2026 will include spotlight sessions focused on practical ways to:

Improve sustainability across the air cargo supply chain

Accelerate adoption of new technologies and processes

Enhance operational efficiency and resilience

Expanded Workshops and New Forums

The symposium will be complemented by a wide-ranging programme of workshops and forums, including:

Future Air Cargo Executives Summit (FACES) , focused on developing the next generation of industry leaders

Demonstrations at IATA’s Competency-Based Training and Assessment (CBTA) Center , highlighting improvements in safety and performance

A hands-on ONE Record workshop, featuring live system demonstrations by Lufthansa Cargo and CHAMP

The E-Commerce Forum , exploring how greater data visibility can improve efficiency

The ULD Forum, covering unit load device design, AI opportunities and sustainability data reporting

New for 2026, the symposium will introduce a Lithium Battery Forum, providing insights on battery safety and showcasing LAR Verify, IATA’s automated compliance solution for live animal shipments.

IATA says the 2026 World Cargo Symposium will provide a critical platform for collaboration as the industry navigates an increasingly complex and fast-changing global environment.