Indian Railways Upholds Cleanliness Standards Without Passenger Fare Charges

Indian Railways is committed to maintaining cleanliness in coaches without charging passengers for this service, says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Several measures, including mechanized cleaning, housekeeping staff, and bio-toilets, have been implemented to ensure hygiene. Regular monitoring and a dedicated budget support these efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:36 IST
In a steadfast commitment to cleanliness, Indian Railways strives to maintain hygiene in its coaches without burdening passengers with additional fare charges. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized this in response to a query in the Lok Sabha, outlining the various strategies employed by the railways.

Key measures include mechanized cleaning, both inside and outside the trains, as well as continuous staffing of housekeeping personnel on board to address cleaning needs during travel. Specialized services at identified train stations allow for thorough cleaning during stops, including the maintenance of washrooms, enhancing passenger experience.

Furthermore, the integration of eco-friendly bio-toilets prevents waste discharge on tracks, contributing to overall cleanliness. Complaints and feedback via Rail Madad/RailOne app are actively monitored, ensuring service improvements. Vaishnaw specified that dedicated funds are allocated for these hygiene initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

