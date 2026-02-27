Sudan War: UN Expert Praises Civilians Delivering Lifesaving Aid

As Sudan’s conflict deepens, a United Nations independent expert has warned of catastrophic humanitarian consequences while praising local volunteer networks risking their lives to keep millions alive.

Cecilia Bailliet, the UN Independent Expert on international solidarity, said community-led Emergency Response Rooms (ERRs) have become indispensable lifelines amid widespread violence, displacement and famine conditions.

“In the midst of the terror of war and operating in unimaginably difficult circumstances under the constant threat of detention and violence, Emergency Response Rooms, along with youth and community-led initiatives, have remained committed to delivering life-saving assistance,” Bailliet said.

Millions Displaced Amid Escalating Atrocities

Sudan’s war has forced millions from their homes, creating one of the world’s largest displacement crises. Civilians have fled both within Sudan and across neighbouring borders, where many face heightened risks including:

Rape and other forms of sexual violence

Human trafficking

Torture and ill-treatment

Arbitrary detention and enforced disappearances

Abductions for ransom

Humanitarian conditions are deteriorating rapidly. In several regions, famine has taken hold or is looming, compounded by the collapse of essential services.

Lack of access to safe drinking water and adequate sanitation has fuelled outbreaks of preventable diseases, placing children, the elderly and the injured at particular risk.

Grassroots Lifelines in a Collapsing System

With state systems fractured and international access severely constrained, ERR volunteers — rooted in Sudan’s tradition of nafeer (collective action) — have stepped into the vacuum.

“Grounded in the Sudanese tradition of nafeer, the Emergency Response Room volunteers have been vital in ensuring the provision of food, water, medicine and shelter to millions,” Bailliet said.

Unlike many formal aid operations, these networks are often able to reach dangerous and hard-to-access areas because they are embedded in local communities.

ERR volunteers have reportedly coordinated food distribution, emergency medical assistance, evacuation support, and temporary shelter, often operating under direct threat from armed actors.

Call for Greater International Support

While praising the courage and resilience of local responders, the UN expert warned that solidarity networks cannot substitute for sustained international action.

“While these solidarity networks have been crucial lifelines since the eruption of the war, more must be done by the international community and all relevant actors to support them,” Bailliet said.

She urged all parties to the conflict to guarantee unimpeded humanitarian access in line with international humanitarian law, including the safe delivery of:

Food supplies

Medicine and medical equipment

Clean water and sanitation support

Other essential humanitarian goods

Humanitarian agencies have repeatedly raised concerns about blocked supply routes, targeted attacks on aid workers, and bureaucratic impediments delaying assistance.

A Crisis Demanding Global Attention

Sudan’s conflict has triggered cascading regional instability, cross-border displacement and deepening food insecurity. Yet global attention and funding have struggled to keep pace with the scale of need.

“The people of Sudan deserve to look to the future with hope, and the international community must not fail them,” Bailliet said.

Her statement underscores growing concern within the UN system that without immediate, coordinated action, Sudan’s humanitarian emergency could deteriorate further — with devastating consequences for millions of civilians.