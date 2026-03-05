Dominican Republic Eyes Semiconductor Growth with Strategic Reforms

The Dominican Republic wants to enter one of the world’s most strategic industries: semiconductors. These tiny chips power smartphones, cars, medical devices, renewable energy systems and even defence technologies. In recent years, global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions have pushed many countries to rethink where and how chips are made. Now, the Caribbean nation is positioning itself as part of that shift.

A recent OECD review, prepared by its Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation through the Productivity, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Division and the Digital Connectivity, Economics and Society Division, examines whether the Dominican Republic is ready for this leap. The conclusion is clear: the opportunity is real, but success will require focused reforms and long-term commitment.

Building on Strong Economic Foundations

The Dominican Republic has a solid economic track record. Over the past decade, it has averaged around five percent annual growth, outperforming many countries in the region. Poverty has declined and employment has remained relatively stable.

Importantly, the country has already shown it can move into more advanced industries. Medical devices have replaced textiles as one of its leading manufacturing exports. This shift proves that the country can upgrade its industrial base and compete in higher-value sectors.

The government’s semiconductor strategy reflects this realistic approach. Instead of trying to build massive chip fabrication plants, which require billions of dollars and advanced expertise, the country plans to focus on areas such as assembly, testing and packaging of chips, as well as printed circuit board manufacturing. These activities are less capital-intensive and better aligned with the country’s current skills and experience.

Strengths in Manufacturing and Free Zones

The Dominican Republic already has more than 1,000 firms operating in advanced manufacturing sectors. Most are located in Santo Domingo and Santiago, the country’s main industrial hubs. Many operate within free zones, which offer tax incentives and simplified export procedures.

These free zones have successfully attracted foreign investment, particularly in medical devices and electronics assembly. They are a key asset in the semiconductor ambition.

However, there are challenges. Many firms are small, and investment in advanced machinery and technology remains limited. Productivity is higher in larger firms, suggesting that scaling up and increasing capital investment will be essential. The OECD also notes that linkages between free zone companies and local suppliers are weak. Strengthening these connections would allow more domestic businesses to benefit from new semiconductor-related investments.

The report suggests updating the free zone incentive system to make it more targeted toward high-technology industries. Instead of offering the same tax benefits to all sectors, incentives could be better aligned with strategic goals like semiconductor development.

Trade, Investment and Institutional Gaps

Trade data show that the Dominican Republic imports far more semiconductor-related products than it exports. Imports of chips and electronic components have grown rapidly in recent years, while exports remain limited. The country also depends heavily on a small number of suppliers, particularly China and the United States, which could create risks if global tensions rise.

Foreign direct investment has been strong overall, especially in tourism and free zone manufacturing. But semiconductor-specific investment has yet to materialize. To attract such investors, the OECD says the country must simplify its institutional framework.

Currently, responsibilities for investment promotion and permits are spread across multiple agencies. Construction and environmental approvals can take time. The OECD recommends creating a single lead agency for semiconductor investors and consolidating administrative services into one clear, digital system. Simplifying procedures would make the country more attractive and reduce uncertainty for foreign companies.

Innovation and Infrastructure: The Real Test

The biggest challenge may lie in science, technology and infrastructure. Research and development spending in the Dominican Republic is extremely low compared to international standards. Without stronger investment in innovation, the country risks remaining an assembly location rather than moving up the value chain.

The OECD recommends introducing an R&D tax credit, reforming the national innovation fund and encouraging closer collaboration between universities and industry. Better data collection on research and innovation performance is also needed to guide policy decisions.

Infrastructure is another key factor. Semiconductor production requires reliable electricity and large amounts of clean water. While the country performs well in transport infrastructure, electricity generation still relies heavily on fossil fuels and distribution losses are high. Water stress is also increasing. Expanding renewable energy, upgrading power networks and investing in water treatment systems will be essential.

The Dominican Republic’s semiconductor ambition is bold but not unrealistic. The country has economic stability, strategic geographic location and experience in export-oriented manufacturing. But turning ambition into reality will depend on consistent reforms, smarter incentives and stronger investment in innovation and infrastructure. The opportunity is there. The next step is execution.