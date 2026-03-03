Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Canadian Tourists' Bus Accident in Dominican Republic

A bus accident in the Dominican Republic resulted in the deaths of two Canadian tourists and injuries to 13 others. The incident occurred in La Romana as the tourists were en route from Punta Cana airport to Juan Dolio. The Canadian Embassy is offering consular support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santodomingo | Updated: 03-03-2026 08:48 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 08:48 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Canadian Tourists' Bus Accident in Dominican Republic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic bus accident in the Dominican Republic has claimed the lives of two Canadian tourists and injured 13 others, as reported by authorities on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when a bus slid off the road in La Romana, a popular tourist area east of Santo Domingo. Among the injured, eight are male and five female, ranging from 37 to 72 years old, according to the Dominican Republic's National Health Service.

Two passengers were sent to a specialized trauma hospital due to their severe condition. The tourists were traveling from Punta Cana airport to a hotel in Juan Dolio. The Canadian Embassy stated that consular staff are assisting those affected, while the World Health Organisation notes the country's high traffic fatality rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Xi Jinping's Balancing Act: Modern Tech Meets Economic Slowdown

Xi Jinping's Balancing Act: Modern Tech Meets Economic Slowdown

 China
2
Escalating Conflict Spurs Oil Price Surge Amid Hormuz Tensions

Escalating Conflict Spurs Oil Price Surge Amid Hormuz Tensions

 Global
3
Myong Yu-jong Leads North Korea to Victory in Asian Cup Return

Myong Yu-jong Leads North Korea to Victory in Asian Cup Return

 Australia
4
Taiwan's Diplomatic Stand: Supporting Democracy, Freedom, and Allies

Taiwan's Diplomatic Stand: Supporting Democracy, Freedom, and Allies

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026