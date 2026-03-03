Tragedy Strikes: Canadian Tourists' Bus Accident in Dominican Republic

A tragic bus accident in the Dominican Republic has claimed the lives of two Canadian tourists and injured 13 others, as reported by authorities on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when a bus slid off the road in La Romana, a popular tourist area east of Santo Domingo. Among the injured, eight are male and five female, ranging from 37 to 72 years old, according to the Dominican Republic's National Health Service.

Two passengers were sent to a specialized trauma hospital due to their severe condition. The tourists were traveling from Punta Cana airport to a hotel in Juan Dolio. The Canadian Embassy stated that consular staff are assisting those affected, while the World Health Organisation notes the country's high traffic fatality rates.

