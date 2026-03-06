UN Women Pushes Global Reforms to Close Gender Justice Gap

Women around the world still possess only 64 per cent of the legal rights held by men, highlighting deep structural inequalities in justice systems that continue to limit women’s safety, economic opportunities and access to protection, according to UN Women.

Across 109 countries, the organization is working with governments, civil society and justice institutions to reform laws and improve access to justice for women and girls. Recent initiatives in Thailand, Colombia and Albania demonstrate how legal reforms and grassroots advocacy are helping turn rights on paper into real protections.

Justice systems still failing many women

UN Women warns that justice systems worldwide are under pressure from conflict, political backlash against gender equality, limited resources and weak enforcement mechanisms.

As a result, women often face significant obstacles when seeking justice. Survivors of violence may be dismissed, disbelieved, unable to afford legal assistance, or silenced by social stigma and institutional barriers.

Even where laws exist to protect women, implementation gaps frequently prevent meaningful change.

Thailand criminalizes sexual harassment, including online abuse

Thailand took a major step forward on 30 December 2025 when a new amendment to the country’s Penal Code formally criminalized sexual harassment, including harassment committed online.

Previously, Thai law lacked a clear definition of sexual harassment. The new legislation broadens the definition to include verbal harassment, stalking, gestures and digital communications, recognizing the evolving nature of abuse in digital spaces.

The law also identifies patterns of repeated behaviour, known as “chronic sexual harassment,” reflecting how harassment can persist across online platforms.

In January 2026, Thailand also introduced a fast-track “take it down” mechanism that allows survivors to petition courts online to remove harmful digital content without needing to first file a police investigation.

Legal experts say the new system could significantly improve protection for women facing online harassment and digital abuse, though awareness and implementation will remain key challenges.

Colombia expands access to legal rights information

In Colombia, UN Women has supported a major legal review examining 117 laws related to women’s rights across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The analysis covered four critical areas:

Political participation

Labour rights

Land ownership rights

Protection from violence

While Colombia has made important legal progress, the study found that formal legal equality does not always translate into real-life equality for women.

Barriers such as legal gaps, discriminatory provisions and weak enforcement continue to affect women’s everyday lives.

To help bridge this gap, UN Women—supported by the Government of Sweden and other partners—launched DIME Mujer, a digital platform that explains women’s rights in accessible language.

The platform, available at dimemujer.com, provides information on legal protections and connects women with institutions and organizations offering legal assistance and support services across Colombia.

Albania strengthens domestic violence protections for children

In Albania, legal reforms are addressing a long-standing gap affecting families experiencing domestic violence.

Previously, children exposed to domestic violence were often excluded from legal protection orders, even when they lived in violent households.

Between 2023 and 2025, courts issued protection measures for children in only 10 per cent of monitored domestic violence cases.

This often prevented families from accessing shelters, economic assistance and enforcement mechanisms needed to escape abuse.

A coalition of 22 civil society organizations, supported by UN Women through the United Nations Joint Programme “Ending Violence Against Women”, advocated for stronger protections.

As a result, Albania’s new 2026 Law on Domestic Violence now requires courts to automatically include children in protection orders when they are exposed to violence.

The reform recognizes children as victims of “assisted violence”—harm experienced by those who witness violence within the household.

Laws alone cannot deliver justice

Despite progress, UN Women stresses that legal reforms must be supported by functioning justice systems, accessible legal aid and survivor-centred services.

Globally, women face more barriers than men in accessing justice in nearly 70 per cent of countries.

Thailand, Colombia and Albania illustrate how coordinated efforts between governments, civil society and international organizations can help close the justice gap.

“Without justice, rights are just words,” UN Women notes. “With justice, rights become power.”

The organization says its ongoing work aims to strengthen legal systems, support women’s movements and ensure services reach survivors, so that equality becomes a reality for women and girls worldwide.