Escalating Middle East Conflict Displaces Over 330,000 People: UNHCR

Rising violence across the Middle East and renewed clashes along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border have forced more than 330,000 people from their homes, triggering widespread internal displacement and raising urgent humanitarian concerns, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said.

UNHCR is already assisting displaced populations in affected areas and preparing to scale up humanitarian support, while calling for immediate dialogue and de-escalation to prevent further civilian suffering.

Iran sees mass internal movement

In Iran, which already hosts around 1.65 million refugees—most of them from Afghanistan, recent attacks have triggered significant population movement.

Local estimates indicate that approximately 100,000 residents left Tehran within the first two days following the attacks. However, UNHCR says there has been no major increase in cross-border refugee movements from Iran so far.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation as conditions evolve.

Displacement rising in Lebanon and Syria

In Lebanon, the government reports that over 84,000 people have taken refuge in nearly 400 collective shelters as hostilities intensify.

Meanwhile, more than 30,000 people have crossed into neighbouring Syria since the escalation began. Most of those crossing are Syrian nationals returning home, though some Lebanese citizens are also among the displaced.

The movements reflect growing insecurity along the border and the challenges faced by communities already affected by years of regional instability.

Border conflict displaces thousands in Afghanistan and Pakistan

At the same time, tensions and clashes along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border have triggered new waves of displacement.

Current estimates indicate:

Around 115,000 people displaced inside Afghanistan

Approximately 3,000 people displaced within Pakistan

The situation remains volatile, with humanitarian agencies monitoring the conflict and preparing emergency support for affected communities.

UNHCR calls for protection of civilians

UNHCR stressed that civilians must be protected amid escalating violence and urged all parties to allow people seeking safety to move freely.

“It is imperative that all civilians who need to move or cross borders to find safety are given safe passage,” the agency said.

Humanitarian organisations are warning that continued fighting could worsen the displacement crisis across a region already facing multiple humanitarian emergencies and fragile security conditions.

UNHCR said it remains committed to supporting displaced families and coordinating with governments and partners to ensure shelter, protection and humanitarian aid reach those most in need.