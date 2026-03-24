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ILO Flags Gaps and Progress in Nepal’s Labour Standards in 2026 Report

While acknowledging policy advances and ongoing reforms, the Committee has called for accelerated implementation and stronger enforcement mechanisms across multiple areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-03-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 13:55 IST
ILO Flags Gaps and Progress in Nepal’s Labour Standards in 2026 Report
The coming months, especially discussions at the International Labour Conference, are expected to shape the next phase of reforms as Nepal works to align practice with international commitments. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has released its 2026 flagship report on the Application of International Labour Standards, marking the 100th anniversary of its independent monitoring body—the Committee of Experts on the Application of Conventions and Recommendations (CEACR).

The report provides a comprehensive evaluation of how member states, including Nepal, are implementing ratified labour conventions, highlighting both progress and persistent gaps in advancing decent work and social justice.

Nepal Under Review: Progress Noted, Challenges Remain

The CEACR assessment focuses on Nepal’s compliance with key international conventions, including:

  • Right to Organise and Collective Bargaining Convention (No. 98)

  • Minimum Age Convention (No. 138)

  • Tripartite Consultation Convention (No. 144)

  • Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention (No. 182)

While acknowledging policy advances and ongoing reforms, the Committee has called for accelerated implementation and stronger enforcement mechanisms across multiple areas.

Child Labour: Urgent Push to Eliminate Worst Forms

A central concern in the report is the persistence of child labour, particularly in hazardous sectors.

The Committee has urged Nepal to:

  • Explicitly prohibit hazardous work for all individuals under 18

  • Strengthen labour inspection systems, especially in informal and agricultural sectors

  • Improve data collection and monitoring systems

  • Intensify interventions in high-risk industries, such as brick kilns

  • Expand rehabilitation and reintegration support for children affected by trafficking, bonded labour, and exploitation

The report acknowledges Nepal’s progress through initiatives such as the National Master Plan on Child Labour (2018–2028) and the National Children’s Policy (2024), alongside increased enforcement against trafficking and bonded labour.

Minimum Age Compliance: Focus on Informal Economy

Despite improvements, the CEACR highlighted that child labour remains widespread in the informal sector.

It recommends:

  • Stronger alignment of national legislation with international standards

  • Expanded inspection and enforcement capacity in informal and rural sectors

Worker Rights: Strengthening Freedom of Association

On labour rights, the Committee raised concerns about gaps in protections for workers seeking to organise.

Key recommendations include:

  • Enhancing safeguards against anti-union discrimination

  • Improving enforcement of labour laws

  • Promoting free and voluntary collective bargaining

  • Ensuring transparent and independent dispute resolution mechanisms

The report also calls for ongoing labour law reforms to be conducted in consultation with employers and workers.

Tripartite Dialogue: A Critical Pillar

The CEACR emphasised the importance of tripartite consultation—collaboration between government, employers, and workers—as essential for effective policy implementation.

Sustained dialogue is seen as crucial for:

  • Advancing labour law reforms

  • Ensuring compliance with international standards

  • Building consensus across stakeholders

Technical Support and Reform Acceleration

The ILO has encouraged Nepal to continue leveraging technical assistance programmes to:

  • Fast-track legislative reforms

  • Strengthen institutional capacity

  • Enhance implementation and monitoring frameworks

The report underscores that translating commitments into measurable outcomes will require coordinated, sustained engagement from all stakeholders.

A Century of Oversight, A Renewed Call for Action

The CEACR, comprising 20 independent legal experts, plays a critical role in monitoring how countries apply international labour standards. Its findings serve as a key accountability mechanism within the global labour governance system.

The 2026 report will now be presented at the 114th Session of the International Labour Conference, where governments, employers, and workers’ representatives will examine its findings and discuss next steps.

Outlook: Turning Commitments into Results

While Nepal has made notable strides in policy development and enforcement, the ILO’s latest assessment makes clear that implementation remains uneven—particularly in tackling child labour and strengthening worker protections.

The coming months, especially discussions at the International Labour Conference, are expected to shape the next phase of reforms as Nepal works to align practice with international commitments.

 

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