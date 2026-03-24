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Kerala Political Tussle: Property Allegations Stir Controversy

The Congress and CPI(M) in Kerala have accused BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar of failing to disclose a high-value property in his election affidavit. Despite these claims, Chandrasekhar's nomination was accepted. He refutes the allegations, and both political adversaries plan to pursue legal action to resolve the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:22 IST
Kerala Political Tussle: Property Allegations Stir Controversy
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The political landscape in Kerala is heating up as the Congress and CPI(M) have launched accusations against BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar for allegedly concealing details about a high-value property in Bengaluru. The claims center around discrepancies between his election affidavit and property tax records.

Despite these allegations, the Returning Officer for the Nemam constituency has accepted Chandrasekhar's nomination. This decision has prompted opposition parties to prepare for a legal challenge, asserting that such non-disclosure undermines the democratic process and is punishable under the Representation of the People Act.

Chandrasekhar, however, remains defiant, dismissing the allegations as baseless and accusing his political adversaries of brewing controversies to sway the electorate. He insists that voters are more interested in development than in political scandals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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