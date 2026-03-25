UNDP Launches $50,000 Global Innovation Challenge to Use Real-Time Crisis Data

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched its second global innovation challenge, inviting startups, researchers, and digital developers worldwide to design cutting-edge tools that enable crisis-affected communities to report damage in real time.

The initiative aims to revolutionize disaster response by combining community-generated data with satellite intelligence, allowing governments and humanitarian agencies to act faster and more precisely in the critical hours following a crisis.

Turning Communities into First Responders

At the heart of the challenge is the development of an open-source digital platform that allows people on the ground to:

Upload photos of damage

Provide descriptions of affected areas

Geolocate infrastructure impacts

Submit reports via mobile apps, web platforms, or messaging services

This crowdsourced data will be integrated with satellite analysis to create a real-time, high-resolution picture of disaster impacts.

“In the initial hours after a crisis, responders are often working with incomplete information,” said Anila Qehaja, Team Leader for Assessments and Digital Solutions at UNDP’s Crisis Bureau. “By enabling communities to report directly, we can dramatically improve the speed and accuracy of response.”

Faster Decisions, Smarter Recovery

The innovation challenge is designed to address one of the biggest gaps in disaster response: early, reliable situational awareness.

By leveraging real-time inputs from affected populations, authorities will be able to:

Prioritize debris clearance and emergency response

Restore critical services more quickly

Identify high-impact zones for targeted intervention

Accelerate recovery and reconstruction planning

$50,000 Prize and Global Exposure for Innovators

UNDP will award $50,000 to the winning solution that meets its technical and operational criteria, with shortlisted participants invited to present their ideas to UNDP experts.

The winning platform must:

Be open-source and scalable

Ensure secure data storage and user privacy

Visualize reports through interactive mapping tools

Deliver user-friendly interfaces for rapid adoption

UNDP has also signalled opportunities for continued collaboration and development support for promising solutions beyond the competition.

Powered by Global Innovation Networks

The challenge will be hosted on Wazoku’s Innocentive platform, which connects over 500,000 problem-solvers worldwide.

This marks the second collaboration between UNDP and Wazoku. Their previous challenge—focused on detecting underwater explosive remnants of war—attracted 385 participants from 61 countries, highlighting strong global engagement.

“We’re excited to launch this new opportunity and welcome creative systems that empower communities to report damage accurately and quickly,” said Juan Gomez, Innovation Consultant at Wazoku.

The initiative is also supported by SeaFreight Labs, UNDP’s crowdsourcing consultancy partner.

Designing for Speed, Simplicity, and Scale

Experts emphasize that the winning solution must strike a delicate balance between technical sophistication and ease of use.

“The challenge is elegant but demanding,” said Harry Sangree, Founder and CEO of SeaFreight Labs. “It requires high-quality engineering combined with a simple interface that motivates people to report damage immediately after a crisis.”

A Shift Toward Community-Powered Data

The challenge reflects a broader shift in humanitarian response—from top-down data collection to community-powered, real-time intelligence systems.

By placing affected populations at the centre of data generation, UNDP aims to:

Improve equity and inclusivity in disaster response

Reduce reliance on delayed or incomplete assessments

Strengthen local ownership of recovery efforts

Scaling Impact Beyond the Challenge

UNDP plans to work with winning teams to scale and deploy successful solutions globally, making community-driven crisis data accessible to governments and humanitarian partners.

The initiative underscores a growing recognition that technology, when combined with local knowledge, can transform how the world responds to disasters.