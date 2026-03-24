LPG Unpreparedness: Tamil Nadu CM Questions PM Modi's Crisis Management

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has voiced strong criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of inadequacy in managing LPG supply crisis amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. Stressing that readiness can't be outsourced to citizens, Stalin questioned whether the Indian government is prepared for such challenges.

The DMK Chief emphasized that responsibilities should lie with the government rather than the people, as he recalled his previous appeals to the prime minister for urgent action. He wrote to Modi, demanding assurances for uninterrupted LPG supply for domestic and commercial use, alongside safety measures for stranded Tamils in West Asia.

In the statement, Stalin also called for a review of the natural gas distribution methods under the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, highlighting the need for adequate gas availability to meet increasing energy demands, especially during peak periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)