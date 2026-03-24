Left Menu

LPG Unpreparedness: Tamil Nadu CM Questions PM Modi's Crisis Management

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin criticizes PM Modi over LPG supply unpreparedness amid the West Asia conflict. Stalin questions whether crisis readiness is the responsibility of the government or the people. In a statement, Stalin demanded immediate steps for uninterrupted LPG supply and urged the government to revisit natural gas distribution methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:49 IST
LPG Unpreparedness: Tamil Nadu CM Questions PM Modi's Crisis Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has voiced strong criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of inadequacy in managing LPG supply crisis amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. Stressing that readiness can't be outsourced to citizens, Stalin questioned whether the Indian government is prepared for such challenges.

The DMK Chief emphasized that responsibilities should lie with the government rather than the people, as he recalled his previous appeals to the prime minister for urgent action. He wrote to Modi, demanding assurances for uninterrupted LPG supply for domestic and commercial use, alongside safety measures for stranded Tamils in West Asia.

In the statement, Stalin also called for a review of the natural gas distribution methods under the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, highlighting the need for adequate gas availability to meet increasing energy demands, especially during peak periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026