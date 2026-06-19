UN Warns of Imminent Humanitarian Disaster in Sudan’s El Obeid

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has warned that a reported military build-up around the Sudanese city of El Obeid could lead to serious international crimes and deepen an already devastating humanitarian crisis.

The warning follows reports that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied groups have increased troop deployments around the city while intensifying drone strikes and artillery attacks. El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state, has endured severe hardship for more than 18 months, with residents living under conditions resembling a prolonged siege.

Türk said the international community should treat the situation as an urgent warning sign, pointing to previous atrocities documented during RSF offensives in El Fasher and the Zamzam displacement camp in North Darfur. According to the High Commissioner, immediate action is needed to prevent a repeat of the violence that caused widespread civilian suffering in those areas.

Civilians face growing risks as violence escalates

The UN Human Rights Office has expressed concern that civilians in El Obeid could face grave dangers if fighting intensifies. Based on patterns observed during earlier military operations, there are fears of summary executions, abductions, arbitrary detention, and other serious abuses against civilians.

The warning comes as humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate across parts of Sudan affected by the conflict. Many families have already been displaced multiple times and are struggling to access food, healthcare, clean water, and other essential services. Human rights officials say the threat extends beyond direct combat, with the destruction of civilian infrastructure adding to the hardship faced by local communities.

Drone strikes disrupt daily life and essential services

The increasing use of drones in the conflict has become a major concern for humanitarian agencies and human rights monitors. Over the past two weeks, dozens of drone attacks have reportedly struck El Obeid, targeting fuel stations and fuel transport vehicles.

These attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and further disrupted access to critical services. Damage to fuel supplies has affected transportation, healthcare operations, and the delivery of humanitarian assistance, placing additional pressure on an already vulnerable population.

Türk urged all parties involved in the conflict to ensure the safe movement of civilians, many of whom are attempting to flee violence or seek access to basic services elsewhere. He called for urgent measures to protect civilians, prevent further atrocities, and address ongoing risks, including sexual violence, displacement, and worsening humanitarian suffering. The High Commissioner stressed that those responsible for violations of international law must be held accountable, warning that the world is closely watching developments in Sudan as the crisis continues to unfold.