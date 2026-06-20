AfDB and UNICEF Launch $54.8M Water Project in Sudan

The African Development Bank Group and UNICEF have launched a major emergency project to improve access to safe water and sanitation in Port Sudan, where growing numbers of displaced families are placing immense pressure on already-strained public services.

Backed by a $54.8 million investment from the African Development Fund, the initiative seeks to address one of the most urgent humanitarian challenges facing the country. Millions of people across Sudan remain vulnerable to water shortages and waterborne diseases, while ongoing conflict has damaged critical infrastructure and disrupted essential services.

Port Sudan has become a key destination for people fleeing violence in other parts of the country. The rapid population increase has stretched local water systems beyond their capacity, with current supplies meeting less than 40 per cent of demand.

Hundreds of Thousands Expected to Benefit

The Port Sudan Emergency Water and Sanitation Project is expected to improve access to safe drinking water for up to 750,000 people. Around 600,000 of those beneficiaries are located in Port Sudan, including large numbers of internally displaced people seeking refuge from conflict. The project will also improve sanitation services for approximately 200,000 people and extend support to vulnerable communities in other conflict-affected areas, including parts of North and South Kordofan.

UNICEF will oversee implementation of the initiative, focusing on repairing damaged infrastructure and expanding access to hygiene and sanitation services in communities, schools, and healthcare facilities. Key activities include rehabilitating water sources, repairing pipelines and distribution networks, expanding sanitation facilities, promoting hygiene awareness, and strengthening the capacity of local water authorities to manage services more effectively.

Focus on Health, Resilience and Community Support

Humanitarian agencies warn that inadequate access to clean water creates serious risks for children, who are often the most vulnerable during public health emergencies. Contaminated water and poor sanitation conditions can lead to outbreaks of diseases that spread rapidly in overcrowded communities. UNICEF says restoring reliable water services will help protect children's health, reduce disease risks, improve school attendance, and support families struggling to cope with displacement and uncertainty.

Officials from the African Development Bank Group say the project combines emergency assistance with longer-term investments designed to create more sustainable and climate-resilient infrastructure. The goal is not only to address immediate needs but also to strengthen communities against future shocks, including climate-related pressures and population growth. As Sudan continues to face one of the world's largest displacement crises, development and humanitarian organizations are increasingly focusing on maintaining access to essential services that support both displaced populations and the communities hosting them.

The new investment represents a significant step toward improving living conditions for hundreds of thousands of people while helping local authorities rebuild critical water and sanitation systems in one of the country's most heavily affected regions.