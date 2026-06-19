WHO Updates Global Drinking Water Safety Guidelines

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released an updated edition of its Guidelines for Drinking-water Quality, providing countries with the latest recommendations to improve drinking water safety and protect public health.

The release comes as access to safe water remains a major global challenge. Around 2.1 billion people still do not have safely managed drinking water services, including an estimated 106 million people who rely directly on rivers, lakes, and other surface water sources for their daily needs.

WHO says the updated guidelines are designed to help governments strengthen drinking water regulations, improve monitoring systems, and adopt more effective risk management practices that reduce health threats before they emerge.

"Safe drinking-water is fundamental to health, development and human rights," said Dr Rüdiger Krech, Acting Director of WHO's Department of Environment, Climate Change, One Health and Migration.

Stronger focus on preventing contamination before it occurs

The revised guidance continues to promote a preventive approach known as the framework for safe drinking water. Rather than responding only after contamination is detected, the framework encourages authorities and water providers to identify risks early and take action before they affect consumers.

The framework is built around three key areas: setting health-based targets, managing risks through water safety plans, and carrying out independent surveillance to ensure safety measures are working effectively.

WHO has expanded its guidance on water safety plans by incorporating practical lessons from countries that have applied these systems across different environments. The update also highlights how sanitary inspections can play a larger role in identifying hazards, particularly in smaller and rural water supply systems where resources are often limited.

New evidence on microbes and chemical hazards

Microbial contamination remains the biggest threat to drinking water safety worldwide. The updated guidelines provide stronger evidence and management advice for a range of disease-causing pathogens, while also offering clearer information about waterborne transmission risks in settings such as healthcare facilities.

WHO has introduced new fact sheets covering emerging viruses that may pose future concerns for drinking water systems. The latest edition also updates recommendations on certain chemicals, including pesticides used in vector control programmes. These changes align with WHO's most recent scientific assessments and public health guidance. The newly released publication combines previous updates and addenda into a single document, replacing earlier editions published over recent years.

WHO is already preparing a more comprehensive fifth edition of the guidelines. Future reviews will examine contaminants receiving increasing global attention, including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and disinfection by-products (DBPs). The organisation plans to support the rollout of the updated guidance through technical briefings, webinars, partnerships, and country-focused resources aimed at translating recommendations into practical action.