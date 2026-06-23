ESIC and ILO Boost Skills for Stronger Social Security System

India's Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has taken another step toward strengthening its social security system through a series of specialized training programmes organized with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Training Centre of the ILO (ITCILO) in New Delhi.

Held from 16 to 19 June 2026, the initiative brought together senior officials, medical administrators, finance experts, actuaries and institutional leaders to deepen their understanding of governance, management and evidence-based decision-making within one of India's largest social insurance institutions. The training forms part of wider efforts to support India's social protection reforms and improve institutional performance, service quality and financial sustainability.

Leadership Training Focuses on Governance and Innovation

The programme began on 16 June with an executive-level session at ESIC headquarters in New Delhi. Seventeen senior officials participated in discussions to strengthen governance systems, improve operational efficiency and enhance service delivery for insured workers and employers. The session also examined how digital transformation can help modernise social security institutions and make services more accessible, responsive and efficient.

Ashok Kumar Singh, Director General of ESIC, said the customized programme provided valuable insights into the challenges of managing a large social security organization. He noted that discussions on governance, actuarial planning, digital innovation and citizen-focused services would support ESIC's efforts to build a more sustainable, resilient and service-oriented institution.

Building Actuarial Expertise for Better Decision-Making

From 17 to 19 June, a larger group of 34 ESIC officials from headquarters and field offices attended a residential training programme at the India Habitat Centre.

The three-day course, titled Governance and Actuarial Practice in Social Security Schemes in India: Strengthening Institutional Capacity for ESIC, explored how actuarial analysis can guide long-term planning and support financially sustainable social protection systems.

Participants examined real-world case studies, took part in practical exercises and engaged in policy discussions designed to connect technical actuarial concepts with strategic management decisions.

The sessions also addressed challenges linked to demographic shifts, changing labour market conditions and growing expectations for high-quality public services. These factors are becoming increasingly important as social security institutions work to meet the needs of larger and more diverse populations.

Supporting India's Social Protection Reforms

The ILO said strengthening institutional capacity remains a key part of building effective and inclusive social protection systems. The organization reaffirmed its commitment to working alongside ESIC on areas such as digital service delivery, gender-responsive social protection, evidence-based management and expanding social security coverage.

Oktavianto Pasaribu, Deputy Director and Senior Advisor for Resource Mobilization in Asia and the Pacific at the ILO, said the partnership with ESIC will continue to support efforts that advance decent work and strengthen social protection in India.

The programme was conducted under the ILO-supported Promoting and Building Social Protection in South Asia (SPSA) project, funded by the Government of Japan. The initiative aims to strengthen sustainable, inclusive and gender-responsive social protection systems in both India and Sri Lanka.

By investing in leadership development and actuarial expertise, ESIC is seeking to enhance its ability to deliver effective social security services while preparing for future challenges in a rapidly changing economic and social environment.