UN Expert Calls for Greater Protection Against Violence Facing Mothers

Mothers across the world continue to experience widespread violence and discrimination linked directly to their role as mothers, according to a new report presented to the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Reem Alsalem, the UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, said mothers face a range of harms that often remain overlooked in laws, policies and public discussions. She warned that motherhood is frequently treated as a private matter rather than being recognised for its broader social value, leaving many women without adequate protection or support.

The report examines how economic hardship, social discrimination, harmful stereotypes and weak legal recognition contribute to violence against mothers in different parts of the world.

Violence Extends Beyond Physical Harm

Alsalem's report highlights several forms of violence experienced by mothers, many of which occur outside traditional understandings of abuse. Economic violence remains one of the most common challenges. Many mothers face lower wages, fewer career opportunities and financial insecurity after having children, a pattern often described as the "motherhood penalty." The report also points to reproductive and obstetric violence, physical and sexual abuse, and severe psychological trauma that can affect mothers throughout different stages of their lives.

The expert noted that mothers often carry a disproportionate burden of caregiving responsibilities while receiving limited social and economic recognition for their contributions. In conflict zones, mothers can face even greater risks. The report warns that women are increasingly targeted because they represent the continuation of families and communities. Recent reductions in humanitarian and development assistance have also intensified pressures on mothers living in vulnerable conditions.

Some Mothers Face Greater Risks

The report identifies several groups of mothers who experience particularly high levels of discrimination and violence. These include indigenous women, migrants, refugees, stateless women, adolescent mothers, older mothers, incarcerated mothers, single mothers, mothers with disabilities, mothers of children with disabilities, and women who oppose harmful practices affecting their children.

Lesbian mothers, surrogate mothers and women involved in prostitution were also identified among groups facing heightened vulnerability. According to Alsalem, the impact of violence does not stop with mothers themselves. Children are often affected by the consequences, creating patterns of disadvantage and trauma that can continue across generations.

Call for Legal Recognition and Policy Reform

A central recommendation of the report is the formal recognition of mothers as a distinct category of rights-holders within legal and policy frameworks. Alsalem urged governments to collect data specifically linked to motherhood status and develop policies that address the unique challenges mothers face. She called for stronger legal protections, paid maternity leave, accessible maternal healthcare and enforcement of child support obligations from pregnancy onward.

The report also stresses the importance of protecting mothers' rights during child custody proceedings and ensuring accountability for violations committed in conflict settings. Beyond legal reforms, Alsalem called for greater public recognition of the social importance of motherhood. She said education programmes and awareness campaigns can help challenge harmful attitudes and encourage stronger support for mothers and women who wish to become mothers. The report argues that meaningful progress will require both policy changes and broader cultural shifts that acknowledge the vital role mothers play in families, communities and society as a whole.