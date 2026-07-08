South Africa Ends Unsafe School Pit Toilets, but Can It Now Close a R120 Billion Infrastructure Gap?

South Africa's completion of all pit toilet replacement projects identified under the 2018 Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) Initiative is more than the conclusion of a school infrastructure programme; it represents a test of whether targeted public investment can evolve into long-term institutional reform. While the replacement of unsafe sanitation facilities at 3,372 schools addresses one of the country's most visible education safety failures, it also shifts national attention toward a broader challenge: maintaining public assets, reducing a school infrastructure backlog exceeding R120 billion, and ensuring that no learner is left behind because of outdated facilities. The programme's completion offers important lessons for South Africa, policymakers, and stakeholders as they navigate the next phase of education infrastructure development.

A Safer School System Can Strengthen Human Capital Development

For South Africa, the immediate impact extends well beyond improved sanitation. According to the Department of Basic Education, more than 3 million learners and 48,000 teachers now have access to safer school facilities. Safe sanitation reduces health risks, improves hygiene, and creates a learning environment where students can focus on education rather than personal safety. For girls in particular, access to clean and secure sanitation facilities can improve attendance, dignity, and school retention.

In the longer term, better school infrastructure contributes to stronger human capital development. Education quality depends not only on teachers and curricula but also on the physical environment in which learning takes place. Schools with adequate sanitation, classrooms, water supply, and other basic services are better positioned to improve educational outcomes, which ultimately supports workforce development, productivity, and economic growth. The SAFE Initiative, therefore, reinforces the idea that infrastructure investment should be viewed as part of South Africa's broader development strategy rather than simply a construction programme.

The Next Policy Challenge Is Maintenance, Not Construction Alone

For policymakers, completing the SAFE Initiative does not signal the end of the sanitation challenge. Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube acknowledged that some schools may have developed sanitation problems after the 2018 audit, while others were not included in the original assessment. This shifts the policy debate from replacing historical infrastructure to creating systems capable of preventing new backlogs.

Provincial education departments now face greater responsibility for maintaining newly built facilities, conducting regular inspections, and responding quickly to emerging infrastructure failures. Instead of relying on periodic national interventions, governments may need continuous asset management systems supported by updated infrastructure databases, routine monitoring, and preventive maintenance budgets.

The programme also highlights the importance of evidence-based policymaking. The 2018 national audit provided clear implementation targets, making it easier to measure progress. Future policy decisions could increasingly rely on similar nationwide assessments to identify infrastructure gaps before they become public safety crises. At the same time, governments must balance infrastructure spending with broader fiscal pressures, making efficient project delivery and transparent budget management increasingly important.

Communities, Development Partners, and Businesses Have a Larger Role Ahead

The SAFE Initiative changes responsibilities for a wide range of stakeholders. School governing bodies, parents, and local communities become central to protecting newly constructed facilities from vandalism, neglect, and misuse. Without consistent maintenance and community ownership, the long-term value of public investment could decline despite successful construction.

Development partners can view the programme as evidence that targeted investments in education infrastructure can produce measurable social outcomes. Improved sanitation directly supports objectives linked to quality education, public health, gender equality, and safe water and sanitation, making future cooperation in school infrastructure and public service delivery more attractive.

Private-sector stakeholders may also find new opportunities. While large-scale construction under the SAFE Initiative is complete, demand is likely to shift toward maintenance contracts, sanitation technologies, water management systems, digital infrastructure monitoring, and sustainable construction solutions. Companies that provide durable, climate-resilient infrastructure could play a growing role as South Africa modernizes public schools.

Civil society organisations are also likely to remain important. Independent monitoring and community advocacy helped keep school sanitation on the national agenda after tragic learner deaths exposed unsafe conditions. Continued oversight may help ensure that new infrastructure standards are maintained and that schools outside the original audit receive attention where necessary.

Success Will Be Measured by the Wider Infrastructure Agenda

Although eliminating pit toilets identified under the SAFE Initiative is a significant achievement, it addresses only one element of South Africa's education infrastructure challenge. Minister Gwarube noted that the country still faces a backlog exceeding R120 billion, with many schools requiring additional classrooms, laboratories, libraries, fencing, and other essential facilities. Natural disasters, vandalism, and constrained provincial budgets continue to place pressure on infrastructure delivery.

The next phase of education policy will therefore determine whether the SAFE Initiative becomes an isolated success or the foundation for broader institutional reform. Policymakers will need to demonstrate that lessons learned from the sanitation programme, clear planning, measurable targets, regular monitoring, and public accountability, can be applied to other infrastructure priorities.

For South Africa, this transition is significant because education infrastructure increasingly influences economic competitiveness, social equity, and public confidence in government institutions. Successfully maintaining new sanitation facilities while reducing the broader infrastructure backlog would strengthen the country's ability to improve educational outcomes and support long-term development. Failure to sustain maintenance or expand investment, however, could allow new infrastructure deficits to emerge, repeating challenges the SAFE Initiative was designed to resolve.

Ultimately, the completion of the SAFE Initiative should be viewed less as the end of a national programme and more as the beginning of a more demanding phase of infrastructure governance. The country's ability to protect existing investments, modernize remaining school facilities, and maintain consistent standards across provinces will determine whether this milestone delivers lasting benefits for learners, educators, policymakers, and society as a whole.