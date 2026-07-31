How AfDB's Road Investment Could Transform Eswatini's Rural Economy and Trade Networks

The launch of the first phase of the $175.71 million Eswatini Road Infrastructure Improvement Programme is more than a road construction initiative, it reflects a broader effort to reshape the country's rural economy. Backed primarily by the African Development Bank (AfDB), the programme combines transport infrastructure with skills development, community facilities, and institutional reforms. While the immediate outcome will be improved road connectivity, the longer-term objective is to reduce regional disparities, stimulate private investment, and strengthen Eswatini's integration into regional trade networks.

Roads That Could Unlock Rural Growth and Investment

The MR14 and MR21 roads address one of Eswatini's most persistent development challenges: inadequate transport infrastructure in rural regions. High transport costs have long constrained agricultural productivity, discouraged investment, and limited access to education, healthcare, and commercial markets. By reducing travel times and transport costs by at least 50%, the project could improve the competitiveness of farmers, traders, manufacturers, and small businesses operating in Lubombo and Shiselweni.

For Eswatini, the investment supports a gradual shift from a consumption-driven rural economy toward a more productive one. Better roads improve the movement of agricultural products, lower logistics costs for businesses, and encourage value-added industries such as agro-processing. Improved connectivity may also make rural areas more attractive for tourism, logistics, and manufacturing investments, helping diversify an economy that remains relatively small and vulnerable to external shocks.

The roads also strengthen connections to projects such as the Mkhondvo-Ngwavuma Water Augmentation Programme and Mpakeni Dam, creating opportunities for coordinated regional development rather than isolated infrastructure investments.

Infrastructure Alone Is Not Enough, Human Capital Will Determine Success

One of the programme's distinguishing features is its integrated development approach. Rather than focusing solely on physical infrastructure, the initiative includes construction skills training for around 200 young people, entrepreneurship support for 50 participants, and investments in schools, clinics, markets, and water supply systems.

For Eswatini, this represents an important policy shift. Infrastructure projects increasingly aim to generate lasting economic opportunities rather than temporary construction employment. If the newly trained workforce finds employment beyond the project and local entrepreneurs successfully establish businesses, the programme could create a multiplier effect across the regional economy.

However, infrastructure investments alone cannot solve structural unemployment. Policymakers will need complementary measures that improve access to finance, strengthen vocational education, encourage private investment, and expand industrial activity capable of absorbing newly skilled workers. Without these supporting policies, improved roads may increase mobility without generating sufficient long-term employment.

Regional Trade Could Become the Biggest Long-Term Winner

The programme arrives at a time when African economies are investing heavily in transport corridors to capitalize on opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). For Eswatini, improving domestic connectivity is essential for participating more effectively in regional value chains within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Lower transport costs improve export competitiveness by reducing delivery times and supply chain disruptions. Businesses may find it easier to move goods across borders, while investors often consider transport infrastructure a key factor when selecting production locations.

The project's institutional reforms, including axle-load management, a new weighbridge, public-private partnerships (PPPs), and performance-based maintenance contracts, also strengthen the investment climate. These measures could improve road quality over time while creating opportunities for local engineering firms and contractors to participate in infrastructure maintenance, reducing dependence on repeated public financing.

For the African Development Bank, the project aligns with its broader strategy of financing infrastructure that supports regional integration, climate resilience, and private-sector development rather than isolated construction projects.

What It Means for Policymakers and Key Stakeholders

For policymakers, the road programme presents both an opportunity and a governance test. Success will depend not only on completing construction on time and within budget but also on maintaining the infrastructure, ensuring transparent procurement, attracting private investment, and coordinating transport policy with agriculture, industry, education, and regional trade strategies. Measuring outcomes such as job creation, business formation, investment inflows, and export growth will be more important than measuring kilometres of roads completed.

For rural communities, improved roads can expand access to healthcare, education, financial services, and employment while reducing the isolation that has limited economic opportunities for decades. Farmers and small businesses stand to benefit from lower transport costs, larger customer markets, and improved supply chains.

For private investors, logistics companies, construction firms, agricultural producers, and manufacturers, improved infrastructure reduces operational costs and investment risk. Local contractors may benefit from future PPP opportunities and performance-based maintenance contracts that encourage long-term capacity building.

For development partners, the programme provides an opportunity to evaluate whether combining transport infrastructure with human capital development and institutional reform delivers stronger and more sustainable development outcomes than traditional infrastructure projects.

Ultimately, the Eswatini Road Infrastructure Improvement Programme is not simply about connecting towns through better roads. It is about connecting rural communities to markets, employment, investment, and regional economic opportunities. If implementation remains effective and complementary reforms continue, the programme could become an important example of how infrastructure investment supports inclusive growth. However, its long-term success will depend on whether improved connectivity translates into sustained private-sector activity, stronger local enterprises, and measurable improvements in living standards rather than remaining solely a transport achievement.