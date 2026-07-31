AfDB marks 15 years of anti-corruption efforts with integrity drive

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening integrity and fighting corruption across Africa, marking African Anti-Corruption Day 2026 and the 15th anniversary of its Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption (PIAC) with a programme focused on governance, accountability and private sector engagement.

Held under the theme "Scaling up the Promotion of Integrity and Anti-Corruption Actions across Africa," the event brought together Bank staff, governance experts and development partners to discuss how stronger integrity systems can support sustainable development and attract investment.

Integrity at the heart of development

Opening the event, PIAC1 Manager Anele Ncube reaffirmed the Office's mandate to safeguard the Bank's operations and promote a culture of integrity, highlighting trust as a cornerstone of effective development finance.

Marie Lydie Bile-Aka, Secretary of the Bank's Sanctions Office, outlined the institution's two-tier sanctions system, explaining that it helps protect development resources from fraud, corruption and other sanctionable practices while ensuring fairness and due process through the independence of the Sanctions Commissioner.

PIAC Director Paula Santos-Da Costa said integrity should be viewed as a development priority rather than simply a compliance requirement.

She urged staff and partners to embed integrity throughout the design, financing, implementation and monitoring of development projects, describing PIAC as a strategic partner that supports stronger and more transparent institutions.

Strong governance attracts investment

A panel discussion explored how integrity can strengthen private sector growth by improving investor confidence and access to finance.

Speakers from the Bank, global law firm Pinsent Masons and Qualitrends Global Solutions Nigeria Limited said businesses with strong compliance programmes and transparent governance are better positioned to attract capital and manage risk.

The panel encouraged companies to invest in prevention measures, strengthen governance structures, maintain transparency during due diligence processes and treat compliance as a competitive advantage rather than a regulatory obligation.

Celebrating 15 years of progress

The programme also featured an integrity quiz that helped Bank staff deepen their understanding of the institution's governance framework, with prizes awarded to top performers.

Closing the event, Koudéidiatou Issabré Sow, speaking on behalf of the Bank's Governance and Economic Reform Department, emphasised that integrity, accountability and good governance remain essential foundations for sustainable development across Africa.

A day-long exhibition traced PIAC's work over the past 15 years, showcasing its role in protecting development resources and promoting transparency, accountability and public trust throughout the Bank's operations.