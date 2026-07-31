UNICEF alarmed by rising child casualties in Sudan's North Kordofan

At least 23 children have reportedly been killed and another 25 injured in Sudan's North Kordofan State since fighting intensified around Al Obeid in late May, according to UNICEF. The agency says the growing number of child casualties highlights the devastating impact of the conflict on families and communities.

The latest reported attack took place on 24 July in the Burbur area, south of Al Obeid, where four children—two boys and two girls aged between eight and 16—were reportedly killed.

Child casualties continue to rise

UNICEF said the latest incident brings the number of children reportedly killed or injured in July to at least eight. Earlier reports indicated that at least 10 children were killed or injured in May, followed by at least 30 child casualties in June. The youngest reported victim during that period was just two months old.

The agency warned that children are paying an increasingly heavy price as violence spreads across the region.

UNICEF Representative for Sudan Sheldon Yett said every reported casualty represents a child whose life has been cut short and a family facing lasting loss and trauma.

Conflict leaves children increasingly vulnerable

Across Sudan, children have endured more than three years of conflict marked by repeated displacement, insecurity and the destruction of essential services. UNICEF reported that during the first six months of 2026, at least 330 children were reportedly killed or injured nationwide.

The organisation said ongoing violence is placing children's safety, health and future at serious risk while disrupting access to education, healthcare and clean water.

Call to protect civilians

UNICEF has called on all parties involved in the conflict to protect civilians, particularly children, and to comply with international humanitarian law.

The agency urged those engaged in hostilities to take every feasible precaution to minimise harm to children and safeguard civilian infrastructure, including schools, health facilities and water systems that families rely on for survival.

UNICEF said protecting children and preserving essential services remain critical as the humanitarian situation in Sudan continues to deteriorate.