Nepal Strengthens Worker Protections with Two ILO Ratifications

Nepal has strengthened its commitment to protecting workers from exploitation and improving conditions in workplaces by ratifying two major International Labour Organization instruments covering forced labour and labour inspections.

The country formally deposited its ratification of the Protocol of 2014 to the Forced Labour Convention, 1930, known as Protocol No. 29, and the Labour Inspection Convention, 1947, known as Convention No. 81, during a ceremony at ILO Headquarters in Geneva on August 7, 2026, following their adoption by Nepal's Federal Parliament.

Labour Minister Ramjee Yadav said the decision reinforces Nepal's commitment to decent work and stronger workers' rights while providing a foundation for improving labour inspections, preventing exploitation and making sure legal protections are applied in workplaces rather than existing only on paper.

Labour inspectors gain stronger framework for protecting workers

Ratification of Convention No. 81 is expected to strengthen Nepal's labour inspection system, which plays a central role in checking whether employers are following rules covering wages, working hours, occupational safety and health, child labour and other workplace protections.

An effective inspection system gives authorities a way to identify unsafe conditions and labour violations in factories, construction sites, shops, service businesses and other workplaces. Consistent enforcement can also benefit responsible employers because companies following labour rules are less likely to be placed at a disadvantage against businesses cutting costs through unsafe practices or worker exploitation.

Better inspections can reduce workplace accidents and labour disputes while giving workers greater confidence that complaints and violations will be addressed. For Nepal's economy, stronger enforcement could also encourage more formal employment and improve confidence in the country's labour system.

New commitment targets forced labour and victim protection

Protocol No. 29 strengthens Nepal's responsibilities for preventing and eliminating forced labour, with particular attention to identifying victims, removing them from exploitative situations and helping them rebuild their lives.

The framework covers access to justice and remedies, including compensation and legal assistance, while supporting stronger action against trafficking for forced labour. Migrant workers and people in vulnerable circumstances are expected to receive particular attention because they can face greater risks of coercion, deception and exploitation.

Nepal's Permanent Representative in Geneva, Ambassador Ram Prasad Subedi, deposited the ratification instruments with ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo during the Geneva ceremony.

ILO Country Director for Nepal Numan Özcan described the ratifications as a significant moment for the country, saying they send a message that every worker matters and can help turn commitments to decent employment into protections that people experience in their everyday working lives.

Labour standards could support Nepal's changing economy

The timing carries wider economic importance as Nepal prepares to graduate from Least Developed Country status and considers future international trade opportunities, including possible access to the European Union's GSP+ framework.

Strong labour protections and evidence that they are being properly enforced can become increasingly important as countries seek deeper access to global markets. Reducing forced labour, improving workplace safety and applying employment laws consistently can also support productivity while giving international partners and businesses greater confidence in labour standards.

The ratifications were supported by Nepal's Ministry of Youth, Labour and Employment, other government ministries, parliamentarians, workers' groups, employers' organisations and social partners. The next challenge will be turning the international commitments into effective practices across workplaces and ensuring authorities have the skills and resources needed for enforcement.

The ILO said it will continue working with the Nepalese government, employers, workers' organisations, civil society and development partners as the country puts the commitments into practice, with the broader goal of creating workplaces where people are protected from forced labour and can expect safe, fair and dignified conditions.