Thailand Employers Put Workplace Mental Health in Focus

Employers in Thailand are strengthening their understanding of workplace mental health as businesses face growing pressure to protect workers from psychosocial risks that can affect wellbeing, safety and productivity.

A workshop held in Bangkok on 5 August 2026 brought together 37 representatives from 21 Employers' Confederation of Thailand (ECOT) member enterprises, giving participants practical guidance on recognising mental health risks and creating safer working environments. The session reflected growing awareness that psychological wellbeing needs to be treated as part of occupational safety and health rather than being viewed only as a human resources matter.

Mental Health Becomes a Workplace Safety Priority

Depression and anxiety contribute to more than 12 billion lost working days globally every year, showing how mental health challenges can affect employees as well as the organisations where they work. Poor mental wellbeing can also influence physical health, increase the likelihood of workplace accidents and reduce productivity, making prevention an important issue for employers.

Xiaoyan Qian, Director of the ILO Decent Work Technical Support Team for East and South-East Asia and the Pacific and Country Office for Thailand, Cambodia and Lao PDR, said safe and healthy workplaces are a fundamental right and an important part of creating productive employment and sustainable economic growth.

The workshop also connected with Thailand's Mind Month campaign and the 2026 World Day for Safety and Health at Work theme, "Healthy Psychosocial Working Environments," reflecting wider efforts to bring mental wellbeing into workplace safety discussions.

Employers Explore Practical Ways to Reduce Risks

Participants worked through workplace situations that can create risks for both physical and mental health, then discussed prevention measures and the kinds of support businesses may need to put those measures into practice.

ECOT Vice President Dr Sopon Pornchokchai said mental health remains a serious challenge for workers and organisational performance, pointing to the need for employers and enterprises to build practical skills for identifying and addressing psychosocial risk factors.

Technical presentations and group activities gave participants a broader understanding of occupational safety and health prevention, while introducing tools that businesses and workers can use to identify potential mental health concerns.

Free Mental Health Tools Introduced to Businesses

Among the resources presented was Thailand's Mental Health Check-in, a free online self-assessment tool developed by the Department of Mental Health that can be used by individuals and organisations to better understand mental wellbeing.

Dr Wee Mekwilai, Deputy Director of the Bureau of Mental Health Academic Affairs, described mental health as an occupational safety and health issue rather than something belonging solely to HR departments. ILO Senior OSH Specialist Dr Yuka Ujita also stressed the importance of recognising mental wellbeing within workplace health and safety systems.

The workshop was organised through the Promoting a Safe and Healthy Working Environment in Thailand and Cambodia project, which is funded by the Government of Japan.