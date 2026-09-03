Bangladesh Bets on Rooftop Solar to Cut Power Shortages and Imported Fuel Risks

Bangladesh is turning its rooftops into a new line of defence against electricity shortages and imported-fuel volatility, offering consumers financial incentives to install solar power systems with battery storage and sell surplus electricity to the national grid.

Under the programme, eligible systems installed by February 28, 2027 will receive 10.50 taka ($0.086) for every kilowatt-hour exported to the grid for three years. The initiative seeks to accelerate renewable-energy deployment while easing pressure on a power system constrained by natural gas shortages and difficulties securing coal, fuel oil and liquefied natural gas.

The announcement follows a period in which Bangladesh's power deficit reportedly approached 4,000 megawatts at its August peak, causing widespread outages, disrupting industrial activity and placing additional pressure on households and businesses.

An Energy Crisis Bigger Than the Generation Gap

Bangladesh's electricity challenge is rooted not only in the amount of installed capacity but also in whether power stations have enough fuel to operate. Natural gas shortages have forced plants to run below capacity, while constraints affecting imported coal and oil have further reduced available supply.

The country's dependence on fuel imports leaves its electricity system exposed to global prices, foreign-exchange pressures, shipping disruptions and geopolitical tensions. Instability in the Middle East has intensified concerns about whether energy-importing economies can secure supplies at predictable prices.

For Bangladesh, these risks carry consequences across the economy. Electricity cuts reduce factory output, interrupt commercial activity and increase demand for costly backup generation. Gas shortages have also contributed to queues at compressed natural gas stations, affecting transport operators and daily mobility.

Rooftop solar cannot eliminate these pressures, but it can reduce daytime demand for fuel-based electricity. Battery storage allows consumers to retain part of the electricity generated during daylight hours for evening use or outages, potentially lowering demand on the grid during critical periods.

Rooftops Offer a Faster Route to Renewable Capacity

Bangladesh currently has approximately 1,559 MW of renewable-energy capacity, most of it solar. The country aims to generate 20% of its electricity, around 5,500 MW, from renewable sources by 2030, with the share rising to 30% by 2040.

Reaching those targets will require renewable capacity to expand much faster. Large solar and wind projects remain important, but their development can be slowed by land acquisition, infrastructure requirements, financing and lengthy approval processes.

Rooftop installations offer an alternative pathway in one of the world's most densely populated countries. Homes, factories, warehouses, hospitals, educational institutions, shopping centres and government buildings provide existing spaces that can generate electricity without requiring large new sites.

Industrial and commercial consumers may be the earliest beneficiaries because they generally have larger roofs, higher daytime electricity consumption and stronger access to finance. They could use solar electricity directly, store it for later and sell unused power to the grid.

The government has capped the benchmark generation cost for rooftop solar with battery storage at 8 taka per unit. The 10.50-taka export incentive reportedly includes a 20% profit margin and an additional premium. Consumers installing systems below the benchmark cost will be allowed to retain the savings, creating an incentive for cost-efficient procurement.

Policymakers Face Tests of Access, Quality and Grid Readiness

The programme's success will depend on more than the export tariff. Policymakers must establish clear technical standards, connection procedures, metering arrangements, inspection rules and payment mechanisms.

An attractive incentive will have limited value if consumers encounter long approval delays or cannot rely on timely payment for electricity supplied to the grid. Distribution companies will also need systems capable of handling two-way electricity flows as consumers become producers.

Financing presents another challenge. Solar panels, inverters and batteries require significant upfront expenditure. Large companies and wealthier property owners may be able to participate, but low-income households, tenants and small enterprises could be excluded without affordable credit.

Banks, development institutions and energy-service companies could help address this divide through concessional loans, leasing, credit guarantees and pay-as-you-save arrangements. Such models would allow consumers to repay installation costs through electricity savings and export income rather than funding the entire system in advance.

Equipment quality will require close oversight. A rush to reduce installation costs could encourage the use of substandard panels, batteries or inverters, creating safety risks and weakening long-term performance. Certification, installer training, warranties and battery recycling rules will be essential for protecting consumers and maintaining confidence.

A New Market for Businesses, Banks and Energy Providers

The incentive could create opportunities across Bangladesh's energy economy. Solar developers, equipment suppliers, installers and maintenance companies may benefit from higher demand, while banks could expand green-finance portfolios.

Factories may reduce production losses and dependence on diesel generators by combining rooftop generation with storage. Hospitals, schools and public buildings could also gain more reliable electricity, although participation will depend on procurement rules and available budgets.

Utilities face a more complex outcome. Additional daytime electricity could reduce pressure on the system, but widespread rooftop generation may lower electricity sales while increasing the technical demands placed on distribution networks. Authorities must determine how exported electricity will be purchased and how incentive payments will be financed without worsening utility-sector financial stress.

The three-year payment period creates another uncertainty. Consumers investing in systems with longer operating lives need to know what compensation, if any, will be available after the incentive expires. Long-term rules will influence whether the programme creates sustained investment or only a temporary installation surge.

Bangladesh should therefore monitor installed capacity, electricity exported, payment delays, battery performance and the amount of fuel-based generation displaced. These results will show whether rooftop solar is meaningfully reducing shortages or simply adding capacity that is poorly integrated into the grid.

The programme offers Bangladesh a relatively fast way to diversify electricity supply while limiting land requirements and imported-fuel exposure. Its ultimate value, however, will depend on affordable finance, reliable payments, strong technical standards and a grid capable of supporting thousands of decentralised producers.