Nepal Floods Leave 2.2 Million Tonnes of Debris Across River Corridor

Floods and mudflows rushing through Nepal's Bhote Koshi–Trishuli river system have deposited at least 2.2 million tonnes of debris across the areas examined by the United Nations Development Programme, revealing a landscape where homes, roads, farmland and energy facilities have been buried beneath mud, rocks, vegetation and shattered building materials. The preliminary estimate comes from UNDP's Rapid Assessment and Analysis for Immediate Recovery and Development Action, known as RAPIDA, which uses satellite imagery and locally adapted engineering calculations to help authorities understand the scale of a disaster while rescue operations are still underway.

The flash flood was reportedly triggered by a glacial collapse on 26 August, sending a powerful surge of water and debris through settlements along the river corridor. More than 1,000 people have died, over 4,000 remain missing, and 10,451 people have been rescued, while families continue searching for relatives amid collapsed structures and unstable piles of mud. Government figures show that 84,270 people have been affected across 17 municipalities in six districts.

Debris is slowing rescue work and cutting off communities

The debris is not simply a measure of physical destruction, since people may still be trapped beneath damaged buildings, sediment and household wreckage, leaving rescue teams to work in dangerous and unpredictable conditions. Clearing routes to isolated communities will require the removal of enormous quantities of material before emergency supplies, medical assistance and repair crews can move safely through many affected locations.

Around 556,200 tonnes of the estimated total came from damaged buildings, based on satellite assessments covering 2,359 structures, while the remaining material includes rocks, soil, vegetation and sediment carried downstream by the flood. UNDP expects the building-debris figure to increase as assessments expand and additional damage becomes visible, particularly in places that remain difficult to reach.

Rural families face deeper losses to farming and food security

Nearly three in four affected residents were already living in communities where livelihoods, access to basic services and household conditions were under strain before the disaster. Most affected municipalities are located in Nepal's rural hill regions, where agriculture supports a large share of the population and 67.4% of residents depend on farming for work.

Flood damage to crops, livestock, irrigation systems and productive farmland could reduce family incomes and increase food insecurity well beyond the immediate emergency. The disaster arrived during Nepal's main monsoon planting period, which runs from June through September, leaving farmers with little time to replant damaged fields and raising fears that some households may lose an entire growing season.

"Families have lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods, while entire communities are struggling to reconnect with essential services and one another," said Kyoko Yokosuka, UNDP Resident Representative in Nepal. She stressed that recovery must reach those hit hardest while helping communities rebuild more safely and withstand future disasters.

Energy losses could delay the return of essential services

Eleven hydropower stations and one solar plant with a combined capacity of 431.1 megawatts stopped operating after the floods, disrupting electricity supplies when hospitals, shelters, communication networks and water systems need reliable power. Fifteen energy projects under construction, representing another planned 470 megawatts, were also damaged, creating a wider setback for Nepal's power infrastructure and future generating capacity.

UNDP produced the assessment by combining building-damage information from Copernicus Emergency Management Service and SERTIT with other available data and engineering estimates adapted to local conditions. The findings will be revised as new information becomes available, giving the government and recovery partners a clearer picture of where debris removal, infrastructure restoration and community assistance are most urgently needed.