Lesotho Faces UN Scrutiny Over Violence and Punishment of Children

Lesotho's efforts to strengthen children's rights came under close examination as the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child reviewed the country's combined third to seventh periodic reports. Committee members welcomed recent legal reforms and praised the Children's Parliament, while pressing government representatives for clearer action against ritual killings, child mutilation, corporal punishment and discrimination affecting vulnerable children.

Children's Parliament gives young people a voice

Committee experts expressed strong interest in Lesotho's Children's Parliament, describing it as a valuable channel through which young people can participate in national decision-making. Children from all 10 districts, including remote rural communities, take part in selecting its members, giving the body a wider geographical reach than many youth forums.

The Lesotho delegation said children also share their concerns through district-level dialogues that feed into policy and legislative discussions. This year, the Children's Parliament focused on online safety, with its submissions influencing government policy on protecting children in digital spaces. Experts asked the State to explain how frequently children's recommendations shape national decisions and whether young participants receive updates showing what happened after their views were submitted.

The delegation also highlighted the tenth amendment to Lesotho's Constitution, adopted in 2025, which introduced protections designed to reduce discrimination against girls, children with disabilities, children living with HIV and children born outside marriage. Minister of Gender, Youth and Social Development Pitso Lesaoana presented these reforms as part of a wider effort to bring national laws closer to the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Ritual violence raises urgent child-protection concerns

The most disturbing part of the dialogue centred on reports of children being murdered or mutilated for ritual or purported medical purposes. Committee Expert Aissatou Alassane Sidikou referred to a reported 2026 case involving a traditional healer accused of killing two children and eating their flesh, raising questions about accountability and the protection of children from extreme forms of violence.

Lesotho's delegation clarified that the case remained before the courts and said the accused person had not been granted bail. Officials described ongoing work within regional and international frameworks to tackle harmful cultural practices, alongside public awareness campaigns intended to challenge beliefs that expose children to violence.

Traditional and community leaders have also received training on preventing harmful practices, reflecting their influence in local communities. Committee members sought stronger information about investigations, prosecutions, victim support and the practical role played by religious and traditional authorities, since awareness campaigns alone may not protect children when crimes are hidden, poorly reported or surrounded by fear.

Corporal punishment remains legal in some settings

Corporal punishment was another major concern, with Committee Expert Philip D. Jaffe noting reports that physical discipline remained common in homes, schools and alternative care institutions. Lesotho's laws still allow what is described as "minimal punishment", creating uncertainty over what conduct is permitted and leaving children without equal protection from violence.

The delegation said the Correctional Services Act of 2016 prohibits corporal punishment in correctional facilities. A complete ban was not included in the child protection and welfare amendment bill, meaning physical punishment continues to be practiced in homes and may remain lawful in other environments. Government programmes are promoting positive parenting guidelines and teaching communities about non-violent ways to guide children, though Committee members pressed for legal protection that applies in every setting.

In closing, Lesotho pledged to continue working with the Committee and the international community to defend the rights of every child without discrimination. Committee Chair Sophie Kiladze welcomed the State's willingness to acknowledge weaknesses, while stressing that progress would depend on turning commitments into effective protection. The Committee's concluding observations are scheduled to be issued at the end of its 101st session on 28 September.