Cambodia’s App Workers Trade Flexibility for Long Hours and Uncertainty

Ride-hailing and delivery apps are giving thousands of Cambodians a flexible way to earn money, yet the people carrying passengers, meals and parcels across busy streets often work almost every day while facing unpredictable incomes, accident risks and limited social protection. A new International Labour Organization study, Diagnostic Review of Working Conditions and Social Security Coverage of Digital Platform Workers in Cambodia, examines the daily realities of tuk-tuk drivers, taxi operators and delivery riders working through digital platforms in Phnom Penh.

The research draws on surveys and interviews with workers, government representatives, platform operators, trade unions and platform-worker associations. Its findings describe a rapidly expanding sector that supports economic activity and creates accessible income opportunities, while leaving many workers uncertain about their earnings, legal status, safety and ability to seek help when problems arise.

Flexibility Comes With Exhausting Working Weeks

Platform workers reported working an average of 6.7 or 6.8 days each week, usually spending between 11 and 12 hours per day connected to an app or completing assignments. These hours include unpaid waiting periods when drivers remain available for passengers or delivery requests, meaning a worker can dedicate most of the day to the job without earning money for every hour spent online.

Young men make up most of Cambodia's platform workforce, with food delivery riders generally younger than people working in ride-hailing. Many depend on a single app for their income, which can leave them vulnerable when demand falls, account access is restricted or the platform changes how jobs are distributed. Ride-hailing drivers are more likely to use several apps, giving them a better chance of finding customers and managing daily fluctuations.

Workers still value the freedom to choose when they log in, especially when conventional jobs are scarce or unsuitable. For many respondents, platform work was less a casual side income than a necessary livelihood shaped by the limited availability of other employment.

Gross Earnings Hide Fuel and Vehicle Costs

Taxi drivers recorded the highest average gross monthly income at US$581, yet their higher fuel, vehicle and maintenance expenses left them with the smallest share after costs. Food delivery riders earned an average of US$501 before expenses and retained a larger proportion, while tuk-tuk drivers reported average gross monthly earnings of US$477.

These figures reveal why headline earnings provide only part of the picture. Drivers often pay for fuel, repairs, mobile data, vehicle financing and other operating expenses themselves, while unpaid waiting time further reduces the real value of their labour. Income can also shift according to customer demand, incentive schemes, ratings and decisions made by automated platform systems.

Customer ratings were reported to have a strong influence on earnings and access to assignments. Nearly half of the workers surveyed said they had faced penalties for rejecting or cancelling requests, including fewer job offers or temporary account suspension, creating pressure to accept work even when a trip appears unsafe, poorly paid or impractical.

Injuries and Protection Gaps Shadow Daily Work

Almost every worker surveyed had received some training in road safety, app use and customer service, yet work-related injuries remained common. Delivery riders faced the greatest danger, with one in three reporting an injury sustained while working, reflecting the risks created by traffic exposure, tight delivery expectations and many hours spent on the road.

Around half of surveyed workers had some social security coverage, most commonly through voluntary healthcare benefits offered by Cambodia's National Social Security Fund. The remaining gaps can leave workers responsible for medical bills and lost earnings after an accident, particularly when platforms provide limited support following serious incidents.

Most workers can submit complaints through platform apps, though respondents questioned whether these systems offer enough assistance when accidents, account suspensions or other serious disputes occur. The ILO says clearer laws, stronger social protection and more effective worker representation could give both workers and businesses greater certainty while allowing Cambodia's digital platform economy to grow on fairer and safer foundations.