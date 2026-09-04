Sri Lanka Faces a Narrow Window to Break Its Cycle of Impunity

Sri Lanka has taken some encouraging steps toward confronting corruption and investigating serious crimes, yet a new UN Human Rights report warns that the country could lose a rare chance to deliver justice, rebuild public trust and heal communities scarred by decades of conflict and abuse. Covering October 2025 to July 2026, the report examines a difficult period shaped by Cyclone Ditwah, rising global energy prices and renewed public pressure for reform, while recognising arrests and investigations linked to political killings, enforced disappearances and the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

Custodial Violence Exposes Deep Failures in the Justice System

The report says the Government's promises of legal and institutional change have not been matched by consistent action, with the Prevention of Terrorism Act still being used for arbitrary arrests and lengthy detention without charge. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said the current administration has an opportunity to move away from decades of executive overreach, repressive laws, custodial violence and entrenched impunity, though ending that legacy will require much stronger political commitment than the country has shown so far.

Evidence gathered by the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka points to a disturbing pattern inside police stations, detention centres and prisons. The Commission documented 602 cases of torture and ill-treatment during 2025, followed by another 138 cases by April 2026, while 18 deaths in custody were reported last year and three more during the first four months of this year. One case involved a 40-year-old man held over a minor drug-related offence who died at Welikada Prison on 3 May after allegedly suffering severe beatings. The deaths of at least 32 people during violent riots at Negombo prison in July placed fresh attention on overcrowding, poor conditions and the urgent need for sweeping prison reform.

Activists and Journalists Continue to Face Surveillance

Civil society groups, human rights defenders and journalists remain vulnerable to intimidation by state institutions. The UN Human Rights Office received at least 16 allegations of surveillance involving military and intelligence officials, including personnel associated with the Criminal Investigations Department and the Terrorism Investigation Division. People have reportedly been questioned about trips to Geneva, contact with UN human rights bodies, organisational funding, political protests and memorial events, creating an atmosphere in which ordinary civic participation can invite unwanted scrutiny.

Land disputes and tensions surrounding religious sites continue to trouble communities, even as the Government publicly denounces racism and speaks about national unity. Victims and their families are still waiting for military-occupied land to be released, while community-led memorial initiatives often struggle for recognition and support. These unresolved issues reach far beyond property or public ceremonies because they shape whether affected families feel their pain is acknowledged and whether reconciliation has any meaning in daily life.

Emblematic Cases Remain Stalled After Years of Waiting

The Attorney-General's decision to indict former Eastern Province Chief Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, known as Pillayan, and three others over the 2006 abduction and murder of former Eastern University Vice Chancellor Professor Subramanian Ravindranath was described as an important development. Many other cases involving alleged crimes under international law remain unresolved, including the killing of 17 Action Contre La Faim aid workers in Muttur two decades ago, leaving relatives without answers and reinforcing the belief that powerful suspects can escape accountability.

Türk called for decisive action on violations committed by every party during Sri Lanka's armed conflict and urged the Government to stop using the Prevention of Terrorism Act while its repeal is pending. He also called for the release of people held under the law for extended periods, the exclusion of anyone credibly accused of human rights violations from senior government, security or diplomatic posts, and stronger support for memorialisation and land-release efforts. Sri Lanka's reform window remains open, though victims will judge progress through prosecutions, institutional change and freedom from intimidation rather than promises alone.