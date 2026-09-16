Women Still Face a 130-Year Wait for Equal Power at the Top

The decisions that shape everyday life, from the availability of childcare to investment in safe drinking water, are still made in political institutions where women hold a minority of seats. Figures supplied by UN Women show that women occupy just 27.5 per cent of parliamentary positions worldwide and 22.4 per cent of Cabinet posts leading policy areas, revealing the distance between commitments to equality and the distribution of political power.

Women's equal participation is central to the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, with representation carrying consequences far beyond the numbers recorded after an election. A seat in government gives women a direct role in setting spending priorities, shaping public services and writing the laws that affect their lives, responsibilities that remain unevenly shared across much of the world.

The Top Jobs Remain Out of Reach

As of 1 September 2026, 30 women serve as heads of state or government across 28 countries, according to the supplied figures. UN Women estimates that equality in the highest positions of power could take another 130 years at the current pace, a projection that puts the scale of the gap into perspective for generations growing up today.

The imbalance extends through Cabinet rooms, where only 14 countries have women holding at least half of ministerial positions responsible for policy areas. Women most commonly lead ministries covering gender equality, family and children's affairs, and social inclusion and development, a concentration that raises questions about how widely responsibility is shared across the full range of government decisions.

More Parliamentary Seats, Uneven Progress

Women's share of parliamentary seats has risen from 11 per cent in 1995 to 27.5 per cent, with the global average concealing substantial differences between countries. Rwanda leads with 64 per cent women in its lower house, followed by Cuba at 57 per cent and Nicaragua at 55 per cent; Bolivia, Andorra, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates complete the seven countries where women hold at least half the seats in single or lower chambers.

In 21 states, women occupy fewer than one in ten parliamentary seats, including three lower chambers with no women at all. The projection that national legislatures will not reach gender parity before 2063 gives these gaps particular urgency, because every election held without meaningful progress leaves another set of public decisions in institutions that fall short of equal representation.

Local government offers a different picture, with women accounting for 36 per cent of elected members in local deliberative bodies across 147 countries. Those more than three million women hold positions close to the services communities depend on, although only two countries have reached 50 per cent representation at this level.

Representation Can Change Everyday Priorities

Research cited by UN Women connects women's leadership with measurable differences in public services, including a study of local councils in India that found 62 per cent more drinking water projects in areas led by women than in those led by men. Research in Norway identified a direct causal relationship between women's presence in municipal councils and childcare coverage, showing how participation can influence decisions felt inside households.

Electoral rules also matter: countries with legislated candidate quotas record women's representation five percentage points higher in parliament and seven points higher in local government than countries without such laws. Women's parliamentary caucuses create space for cooperation across party lines on gender-based violence, parental leave, pensions and electoral reform, bringing shared concerns into political debate. Equal participation means giving women the authority to shape those debates, determine priorities and take responsibility for the decisions that follow.