Bridging Africa’s Inequality Gap: Why Economic Growth Alone Cannot Deliver Shared Prosperity

Africa's economic expansion has not delivered prosperity evenly. The African Development Bank Group's report, Bridging the Gap: Inequality and the Imperative for Inclusive Growth in Africa, finds that inequality remains a major obstacle to poverty reduction, productivity and social mobility. Despite improvements since 2000, Africa remains the world's second-most unequal region after Latin America and the Caribbean. The message for governments, development partners and businesses is clear: faster GDP growth alone will not be enough unless jobs, finance, skills, infrastructure and essential services become accessible to a much broader population.

Growth Is Not Reaching Everyone

Africa's median Gini coefficient stands at 38.5, but regional differences are substantial. North Africa has the lowest median at 32.0, followed by West Africa at 35.7. Central Africa records 42.2, while Southern Africa reaches 50.3. At country level, the measure ranges from about 27.6 in Algeria to 63.0 in South Africa.

Income concentration exposes an even deeper divide. Across African countries, the richest 10 percent receive between 37.9 percent and 67 percent of total income, while the poorest 50 percent receive only 5.3 percent to 18.2 percent. In 41 countries, the richest 10 percent hold more than three times the income share of the poorest half.

For governments, this means growth strategies need to be judged not only by GDP but also by whether they create productive employment and improve incomes among lower- and middle-income households. Persistent inequality can weaken domestic demand, limit social mobility and reduce the ability of economic growth to cut poverty.

Jobs, Skills and Gender Gaps Hold Back Progress

Africa's labour market is central to the inequality challenge. Around 10–12 million young people enter the workforce every year, but only about 3 million formal jobs are created. Youth unemployment is approximately twice the adult rate, leaving many young people dependent on low-productivity informal employment.

Informality accounts for about 86 percent of employment, rising to 89.2 percent among women compared with 82 percent among men. Informal businesses are also 25–35 percent less likely to have a loan or credit line, restricting their ability to invest, expand and employ more workers.

Gender inequality adds another barrier. Gender-related wage and salary gaps are estimated at around 26 percent. Women frequently have weaker access to formal employment, land, finance and productive assets.

Governments therefore need stronger technical and vocational education, digital skills, apprenticeships and school-to-work programmes. Policies that improve women's property rights, access to finance and childcare could increase labour-force participation and household incomes while strengthening productivity.

Global Price Shocks Deepen Existing Inequality

External shocks can rapidly worsen these structural problems. Forty-three of Africa's 54 countries are net oil importers, leaving much of the continent vulnerable to international energy-price movements.

Data covering 29 African countries show households spend an average 36.3 percent of their income on food and 4.4 percent on energy. The poorest 10 percent spend 36.5 percent on food and 5.2 percent on energy, compared with 31.8 percent and 3.9 percent respectively among the richest 10 percent.

If increases in global food and energy prices are fully passed into domestic markets, average real household income per capita could decline by around 3.3 percent. The poorest 10 percent could lose approximately 3.7 percent, compared with about 2.8 percent among the richest 10 percent.

This makes targeted social protection important. Governments need shock-responsive safety nets that protect vulnerable households without placing unsustainable pressure on public finances. Development partners can support better social registries, cash-transfer systems and financing mechanisms capable of responding quickly to food, energy and climate shocks.

Turning Inclusion Into an Economic Strategy

Infrastructure and small businesses offer some of the strongest opportunities for reducing inequality while expanding growth. Investment in electricity, roads, irrigation, logistics and digital connectivity can connect underserved communities with markets and attract private investment.

SMEs are particularly important because they represent more than 90 percent of African businesses and up to 60 percent of employment. Better credit guarantees, affordable finance, digital financial services and business-development support could help smaller firms invest, formalise and create jobs. The African Development Bank's AFAWA initiative has already mobilised more than $3 billion for women-led SMEs.

Fiscal reform is another priority. Africa's average tax-to-GDP ratio remains below 16 percent, compared with more than 35 percent in OECD countries. Evidence cited by the report indicates that a one-percentage-point increase in the tax-to-GDP ratio through progressive instruments is associated with a 0.5–1.0-point reduction in the Gini coefficient.

For private investors, greater inclusion could mean larger consumer markets, stronger local supply chains and a more skilled workforce. The risks of failing to act include weak demand, persistent informality, skills shortages and greater social instability.

The report ultimately reframes inequality as an economic-development challenge rather than only a social issue. Governments need to connect growth with jobs and better public services, development partners can target infrastructure, human capital and institutional capacity, and businesses can expand finance and opportunities for underserved workers and enterprises. The objective is not simply a faster-growing Africa, but an economy in which substantially more Africans can participate in and benefit from growth.