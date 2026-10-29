France Faces UN Scrutiny Over Injured Students and Mass Arrests at Protests

UN experts have condemned violence and mass arrests during student demonstrations across France, warning that excessive force is an inappropriate response to a social protest movement in a country governed by the rule of law. They expressed particular concern about serious injuries suffered by underage demonstrators during police operations, describing some of the harm as irreversible. Several thousand people, mainly minors, have been arrested and detained in a response that the experts said appeared disproportionate.

The protest movement began among high school pupils in mid-September 2026 and gained momentum as university students joined demonstrations nationwide. Students are demanding a functioning education system, decent learning conditions, suitable school and university timetables, and equal access to quality education across social groups and regions. The experts said teachers had raised these concerns over an extended period, reflecting problems that reach beyond the immediate demonstrations.

French authorities introduced several initiatives in October to encourage dialogue and address students' demands, according to the experts. A response centred primarily on security has pushed the underlying reasons for the protests into the background, they warned. They urged authorities to address education needs and protect the rights of people taking part in peaceful demonstrations.

Student demands put education obligations under scrutiny

The experts stressed that providing the right to education is an international obligation requiring governments to mobilise the maximum resources available to them. Students' demands concern the practical conditions needed to learn, including adequate facilities, workable schedules and fair access to education regardless of location or social background. Addressing those concerns must remain central to the authorities' response, rather than allowing policing decisions to dominate the handling of the movement.

Serious injuries prompt calls for police accountability

The experts described serious and sometimes irreversible injuries suffered by underage demonstrators during law enforcement operations as unacceptable and unjustifiable. Investigations, including those conducted by the General Inspectorate of the National Police, are essential, alongside clear instructions from police superiors and an unequivocal political condemnation of police violence. They recalled earlier discussions urging France to comprehensively review its policing strategies so demonstrators can express their concerns and social conflicts can be resolved peacefully.

Mass detention raises concerns over protest rights

The experts condemned violence that injured police officers, damaged buildings and vandalised shops, calling for investigations and accountability for those responsible. They warned that the scale of arrests and detention, involving several thousand people and predominantly minors, appeared disproportionate and could discourage people from exercising their freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly. The experts remain in contact with French authorities about the handling of the demonstrations and the concerns they have raised.