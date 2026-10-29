Thousands Flee Ethiopia Clashes into Kenya as Food and Shelter Needs Mount at Border

Thousands of people have fled clashes on the Ethiopian side of the border and crossed into Moyale, Kenya, seeking safety from the violence. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is closely monitoring the situation as reports of further arrivals continue. The movement has created urgent needs for food, drinking water, shelter and health care among people taking refuge in the border area.

Local authorities estimate that up to 50,000 people have crossed into Kenya, with significant movements reported since 22 October. The number remains provisional because registration and verification are continuing alongside reports of additional crossings. Authorities and humanitarian agencies are assessing the situation to establish a clearer picture of the people arriving and the support they require.

Many of those fleeing are women and children, with families finding accommodation wherever it is available. Some are staying with relatives and host communities, and others have taken shelter in temporary locations, including schools and churches. Food is the most urgent need, alongside safe drinking water, emergency shelter, sanitation and health care.

Emergency team supports the response in Moyale

UNHCR has deployed an emergency team to Moyale to support the response led by national and local authorities. The agency is working with the Government of Kenya through the Department of Refugee Services and county authorities. Its humanitarian partners include the International Organization for Migration, UNICEF, the World Food Programme, the Kenya Red Cross Society and other organizations supporting the response.

Relief supplies being mobilized for nearly 12,000 people

UNHCR is mobilizing emergency supplies intended to assist nearly 12,000 people who have fled the violence. The supplies include essential household items and temporary shelter materials to help meet immediate needs. Efforts are underway to expand assistance as needs grow, with the agency also supporting assessments of humanitarian needs and protection concerns.

Safer accommodation sought farther from the border

UNHCR is working with authorities and humanitarian partners to identify safer accommodation options farther from the border for people escaping the clashes. These efforts form part of the response to displacement in Moyale, where arrivals have sought refuge with communities and in temporary shelters. Registration, verification and needs assessments remain ongoing as agencies work to determine the scale of assistance required.