IATA Reports Global Air Passenger Demand Fell 0.5% in September 2026 as Recovery Slows

Global air passenger demand fell 0.5 per cent in September 2026 compared with a year earlier, as weakness in the Middle East and North America weighed on growth elsewhere. Figures released by the International Air Transport Association showed that demand increased 0.3 per cent when the Middle East was excluded. Airlines reduced overall capacity by 0.2 per cent, with the passenger load factor slipping 0.3 percentage points to 83.2 per cent.

International passenger demand increased 0.4 per cent, or 1.7 per cent excluding the Middle East, supported by improving conditions across several major routes. International capacity rose 0.5 per cent, leaving the load factor at 83.6 per cent, down 0.1 percentage points from September 2025. Domestic demand declined 2.2 per cent against a 1.3 per cent capacity reduction, bringing its load factor down 0.7 percentage points to 82.5 per cent.

IATA measures demand in revenue passenger kilometres, which reflect paying passenger traffic, and capacity in available seat kilometres. The load factor measures the proportion of that capacity used, helping show how closely airlines' schedules match demand. September's figures cover scheduled international and domestic services operated by both IATA members and non-member airlines, with provisional results subject to revision.

International markets improve despite Middle East weakness

Latin American airlines recorded the strongest international demand growth at 8.2 per cent, with capacity rising 7.6 per cent and the load factor increasing 0.5 percentage points to 83.9 per cent. African carriers followed with demand growth of 8 per cent and capacity expansion of 8.8 per cent, bringing their load factor down 0.6 percentage points to 74.8 per cent. European airlines posted 1.8 per cent demand growth against a 1.2 per cent capacity increase, lifting their load factor 0.5 percentage points to 86.1 per cent.

Asia-Pacific carriers registered international demand growth of 0.7 per cent, capacity growth of 0.4 per cent and a load factor of 83.1 per cent, up 0.3 percentage points. Four of the region's six largest international route areas grew, with traffic within Asia declining 0.9 per cent at a slower pace than in August. North American international demand remained unchanged as capacity fell 1.9 per cent, raising the load factor 1.6 percentage points to 84.9 per cent despite declines on three of its four largest route areas.

Middle Eastern airlines recorded a 7.5 per cent international demand decline and a 3.3 per cent capacity reduction, pushing their load factor down 3.6 percentage points to 78.3 per cent. Middle East–Asia traffic fell 8.8 per cent, worsening from August's 7.9 per cent contraction, and Middle East–North America traffic declined 3 per cent at a slightly slower pace. Transatlantic traffic decreased 0.6 per cent, improving from August's 2.5 per cent fall and reflecting the broader easing of declines across several routes.

India and the United States weigh on domestic travel

India's domestic demand fell 8.3 per cent, its steepest decline of the year, as airlines reduced capacity by 7.9 per cent and recorded an 81 per cent load factor. US domestic traffic declined 2.7 per cent, possibly reflecting subdued consumer confidence, with capacity down 1 per cent and the load factor at 79.8 per cent. Japan's demand slipped 0.8 per cent, partly because weather disrupted flights during the Silver Week holiday period, with capacity down 0.2 per cent and the load factor at 85.5 per cent.

Australia's domestic demand grew 4.5 per cent despite a 0.9 per cent capacity reduction, lifting its load factor 4.5 percentage points to 86.5 per cent. Brazil recorded 2 per cent demand growth against 7.1 per cent capacity expansion, bringing its load factor down four percentage points to 80.2 per cent. China's demand increased 3.1 per cent and capacity rose 3.2 per cent, leaving its load factor slightly lower at 84.1 per cent.

Uneven regional growth shapes the outlook for airlines

Across combined domestic and international markets, demand rose 5 per cent in Africa, 4.3 per cent in Latin America and the Caribbean, 0.5 per cent in Asia-Pacific and 0.3 per cent in Europe. Total traffic fell 8 per cent in the Middle East and 1.6 per cent in North America, illustrating the uneven regional picture. IATA chief economist Marie Owens Thomsen described September as an improvement on August, but said geopolitical uncertainty and volatile fuel prices would continue to influence demand, with scheduled seat capacity expected above 2025 levels in October and November despite weak, uneven growth.