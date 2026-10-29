Air New Zealand and Hong Kong Airport Become First to Earn IATA One ID Certification

Air New Zealand and Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) have become the first organizations to receive IATA One ID Certification, recognizing their use of digital identity and biometrics in passenger travel. The International Air Transport Association presented the certifications at its World Passenger Symposium in Macao, marking the first awards under the new program. Both organizations were certified across all areas applicable to their operations, setting a benchmark for other businesses adopting the standards.

One ID provides global industry standards for a journey in which passengers confirm their identity and travel documents before arriving at the airport. Facial recognition can then be used at airport checkpoints, reducing the need to repeatedly present a passport and boarding pass as passengers move toward their flight. The certification gives airlines, airports and governments assurance that an organization's digital identity and biometric processes meet IATA's standards.

Passenger interest in this approach is reflected in IATA's 2026 Global Passenger Survey, which found that 78% of respondents would share biometric information to avoid presenting physical travel documents at airport checkpoints. IATA's Senior Vice President for Operations, Safety and Security, Nick Careen, said simpler travel depends on confidence in how partners verify identities, handle biometric data and protect privacy. He described Air New Zealand and HKIA as industry leaders whose certifications provide a benchmark for others developing digital passenger services.

What One ID Certification Covers

The certification program is open to airlines, airports and technology providers, with organizations able to seek recognition in one or more of four areas. These are Digitalization of Admissibility, Contactless Travel, Biometric Handling, and Privacy, Consent, and Governance, covering processes that support digital travel and the handling of passenger information. Certification across the areas relevant to each organization gives travel partners a common basis for assessing whether its practices meet One ID standards.

Hong Kong's Flight Token and Air New Zealand's Trial

HKIA's Flight Token system uses facial recognition to let eligible passengers pass through key departure checkpoints, with more than 80% of departing passengers eligible to use it across the full departure journey. More than 93 million passengers have used the system since its launch in 2021, according to Airport Authority Hong Kong Chief Executive Officer Vivian Cheung. She said certification confirms that the airport's processes meet IATA standards and provides a trusted foundation for work with airlines, airports and government authorities to expand Flight Token beyond Hong Kong.

Air New Zealand's trial with HKIA explored how digital identity could work across borders, reducing document presentation and queuing during the passenger journey. Jeremy O'Brien, the airline's Chief Customer & Digital Officer, said the work began with making travel easier for customers and demonstrated the importance of keeping their information safe. He said certification recognizes the airline's progress and its commitment to protecting personal information as it explores further improvements to the travel experience.

Building Connections Across the Travel Industry

IATA's wider work includes helping governments remove regulatory barriers to digital identity, including enabling the issuance and acceptance of Digital Travel Credentials for international journeys. Its Contactless Travel Directory helps airlines, airports and border authorities find biometric identity partners and connect once to multiple participants, and Timatic AutoCheck automates travel document checks. Certified organizations will also be publicly listed in a planned IATA One ID trust registry, giving the industry a way to identify partners recognized as meeting the standards.