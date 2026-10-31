UNESCO and Chile’s Supreme Court Explore Artificial Intelligence Training for Judges

UNESCO representatives met with the President of Chile's Supreme Court, Gloria Ana Chevesich, on 26 October to discuss artificial intelligence and its growing presence in the judicial sphere. The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange experiences and explore possible cooperation on how the technology relates to the work of courts. Discussions covered training, knowledge sharing and the opportunities artificial intelligence could offer for justice.

Esther Kuisch Laroche, Director of the UNESCO Regional Office in Santiago, attended alongside Guilherme Canela, Director of UNESCO's Division for Digital Inclusion and Policies and Digital Transformation in Paris. They shared the experience of UNESCO's Global Initiative for Judges, which has supported judicial professionals across different regions since 2013. The initiative has helped strengthen the capacities of more than 39,000 judicial actors in over 160 countries.

The conversation builds on a relationship between UNESCO and the Chilean judiciary that began in 2014. Both institutions discussed possible areas of collaboration based on their respective experience, areas of work and shared interest in examining artificial intelligence's role in justice. The meeting explored opportunities for further cooperation, with training and the exchange of knowledge among the areas considered.

Global Judges Initiative Offers Experience for Future Cooperation

UNESCO's Global Initiative for Judges has promoted the exchange of knowledge and practical experience among judicial professionals from around the world. Its international reach provides a body of experience that UNESCO brought to the discussion with Chile's Supreme Court. The representatives presented this work as the institutions considered how their respective strengths could support future collaboration.

The proposed areas of cooperation centre on helping judicial professionals share knowledge and deepen their understanding of artificial intelligence's opportunities for justice. Discussions took account of the work already undertaken by each institution and the experience they could contribute. This approach would allow further exchanges to draw on both UNESCO's international perspective and the Chilean judiciary's own progress.

Dialogue Creates Space for Mutual Learning on Artificial Intelligence

Kuisch Laroche welcomed the meeting as an opportunity to share experiences with the Supreme Court and explore collaboration in an area of growing importance. She expressed UNESCO's interest in continuing the exchange and making its international experience available to the Chilean judiciary. She also stressed the value of learning from Chilean judicial perspectives and developments, describing cooperation as a mutual exchange.

Artificial intelligence's growing presence in the judicial sphere formed the central focus of the meeting, with both institutions expressing interest in examining its potential contribution to justice. Training and knowledge sharing were discussed as possible ways to develop that work. The conversation established areas for further consideration without announcing a new training programme or formal agreement.

Partnership Builds on Judicial Cooperation Since 2014

Cooperation between UNESCO and the Chilean judiciary dates to Chile's hosting of the 17th Ibero-American Judicial Summit in Santiago from 2 to 4 April 2014. The relationship also included a meeting hosted by the Supreme Court during the 2024 World Press Freedom Day Conference. That discussion focused on crimes against the environment and the role of judicial systems in protecting journalists and other critical voices.