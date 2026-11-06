ILO and EU Bring Workers' Rights and Social Protection into Focus at COP31

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the European Commission (EC) are joining forces at the UN Climate Change Conference COP31 to promote climate policies that create decent employment opportunities, protect workers and support communities affected by the shift towards greener economies. The two organisations will co-host the Just Transition Pavilion, bringing together governments, employers, trade unions and international partners to discuss how climate commitments can deliver meaningful economic and social benefits.

Organised for the fifth consecutive year, the Pavilion will focus on turning climate promises into practical policies, investments and programmes that support workers and businesses during the transition to environmentally sustainable economies. Its theme, Advancing a Just Transition from Commitment to Implementation, reflects the growing need to connect climate action with employment security, workforce development and social protection.

The initiative is being organised in collaboration with the International Organisation of Employers (IOE), the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). By bringing together representatives from different sectors, the Pavilion will encourage cooperation on solutions that reduce environmental impacts without placing an unfair burden on vulnerable workers and communities.

COP31 Pavilion to Focus on Workers and Climate Action

The Just Transition Pavilion will officially open on 13 November 2026, with an inaugural event scheduled from 16:30 to 18:30, bringing together stakeholders committed to placing decent work and social justice at the centre of climate action. Throughout COP31, the Pavilion will provide opportunities for governments, businesses, workers' organisations and development partners to exchange experiences and examine practical approaches to implementing a fair transition.

A major focus will be understanding how environmental policies affect employment across different industries and communities, particularly those that depend heavily on fossil fuels and other carbon-intensive activities. Discussions will explore ways to anticipate changes in labour markets, help workers prepare for new employment opportunities and strengthen policies that protect livelihoods during economic restructuring.

The Pavilion will also highlight the importance of sustainable enterprises and investments that deliver environmental improvements alongside better employment opportunities and working conditions.

Green Skills and Social Protection Among Key Priorities

The Pavilion's programme will concentrate on four interconnected areas: workforce readiness and labour market policies, the distributional impacts of climate action, social dialogue and stakeholder engagement, and sector-specific pathways for achieving a just transition.

Workforce readiness will receive particular attention as countries expand renewable energy, cleaner manufacturing, sustainable transport and other environmentally responsible industries. These developments are expected to change demand for certain occupations, creating opportunities for workers with relevant technical skills and increasing the need for training in sectors undergoing restructuring.

Skills development and employment support programmes can help workers adapt to changing industry requirements and improve their access to emerging green jobs. Another priority will be examining how the costs and benefits of climate action are distributed across society, recognising that some workers, businesses and communities may face greater economic pressure than others.

Social protection systems, including income security and employment assistance, can help vulnerable households manage these changes and reduce the financial risks associated with occupational transitions. The programme will also emphasise social dialogue, encouraging governments to involve employers and workers in developing climate and employment policies that reflect the needs of affected communities.

Türkiye to Share National Experience on Just Transition

As the host country of COP31, Türkiye will organise a dedicated Türkiye Day at the Pavilion to highlight national priorities, experiences and practical approaches to implementing a just transition. The event will provide opportunities to exchange lessons on connecting environmental objectives with employment development, industrial policies and social inclusion.

Other Pavilion discussions will examine fair approaches to reducing dependence on fossil fuels, strengthening international cooperation and supporting communities whose livelihoods may be affected by changes in energy systems. Participants will also explore the development of a Just Transition Mechanism intended to support decent work, labour rights and social justice as countries implement climate commitments.

The programme will highlight the importance of mobilising finance for sustainable economic development, including investments that support workers, strengthen businesses and improve community resilience. These discussions are expected to bring greater attention to the practical challenges countries face when converting climate targets into policies that deliver measurable benefits for workers and communities.

ILO to Promote Labour Rights in Global Climate Negotiations

As an observer at COP31, the ILO will contribute technical expertise and policy recommendations to help countries integrate employment considerations and social justice into international climate discussions. Its participation will draw on the organisation's Guidelines for a Just Transition Towards Environmentally Sustainable Economies and Societies for All, which provide a framework for addressing the social and employment dimensions of environmental change.

The ILO will advocate for stronger connections between climate policies and labour market strategies, encouraging governments to consider workforce development, working conditions and employment security when designing environmental programmes. Respect for international labour standards, occupational safety and health, universal social protection and sustainable enterprise development will form important parts of the organisation's engagement.

The organisation will also encourage greater investment in initiatives that generate environmental and social benefits, recognising that climate finance can support job creation, skills development and economic resilience. Through its collaboration with the European Commission and other international partners, the ILO hopes to strengthen cooperation between governments, employers and workers in developing practical responses to climate-related employment challenges.

The Just Transition Pavilion at COP31 will provide a platform for moving beyond climate commitments towards implementation that benefits both people and the environment. Its central message is that successful climate action must protect livelihoods, support decent employment and ensure that workers and communities share fairly in the opportunities created by greener economies.