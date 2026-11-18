The United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) has become the first government agency worldwide to subscribe to LAR Verify, IATA's digital platform for checking live animal air transport requirements. Its work with the International Air Transport Association gives wildlife inspectors a practical way to find the rules and documents needed to assess shipments. The platform supports coordination between regulators and airlines responsible for the safe, humane and compliant movement of live animals and controlled species.

LAR Verify brings transport requirements into one place, helping people handling animal shipments work from the same information. The platform draws on IATA's Live Animals Regulations (LAR), which bring together the International Civil Aviation Organization's global standards and national requirements, including those applied in the United States. Access to this information helps inspectors and airlines understand the conditions a shipment must meet for its journey.

For the USFWS Wildlife Inspection Program, the subscription means inspectors can efficiently access and verify requirements covering veterinary health certificates, shipping documents and animal containers. Specialists responsible for enforcing the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) can use that information to make informed decisions about controlled species transported by air. Their access supports legal wildlife trade, animal welfare during transit and the agency's work to combat wildlife trafficking.

Giving Wildlife Inspectors Practical Support

Wildlife inspections involve checking whether an animal shipment meets the transport and documentation requirements that apply to its journey. LAR Verify gives USFWS inspectors direct access to those requirements through a single platform, supporting coordination with airlines during shipment checks. Having the relevant information readily available helps the people involved understand what must be verified when assessing compliance.

Doug Ault, USFWS Assistant Director for Law Enforcement, described the platform as an easy-to-use source of transport requirements, documentation standards and compliance information for CITES enforcement officials. He said that access supports the agency's responsibility to enforce wildlife laws and protect animals during transit. Ault linked the platform's value to maintaining the integrity of legal wildlife trade, where reliable information supports enforcement decisions.

Supporting a Growing Number of Animal Shipments

Frederic Leger, IATA's Senior Vice President for Products & Services, said the volume of live animals transported by air continues to grow, making access to relevant regulations increasingly valuable. He explained that LAR Verify supports safe and humane handling by making those regulations available and facilitating the data sharing required between the parties involved. That shared access helps airlines, authorities and other shipment participants work with the same information.

Leger described the USFWS subscription as a strong vote of confidence in LAR Verify as a source of information for live animal shipments entering and leaving the United States. The agency's adoption brings the platform into government wildlife inspection work, extending its use in the checks surrounding international animal transport. Its role connects access to detailed requirements with the decisions inspectors make about individual shipments.

Bringing Detailed Rules Into Everyday Shipment Handling

IATA's Live Animals Regulations provide a comprehensive collection of global standards and national requirements for transporting live animals safely and humanely by air. The guidance includes container specifications, labelling instructions and carrier-specific requirements for particular species and destinations. LAR Verify gives users direct, on-site access to that content so they can consult the details relevant to a shipment.

The platform supports booking, acceptance and handling processes, giving users practical help across several stages of an animal's journey. Its combination of regulatory content and shipment tools helps the organisations involved coordinate their responsibilities. For USFWS inspectors, that access supports informed transport decisions and the wider effort to protect wildlife during lawful trade.