The African Development Bank Group's Board of Directors has approved a US$102 million financing package for Sterling Bank Nigeria Limited to expand funding for businesses and underserved communities across Nigeria. The support will reach small and medium-sized enterprises, women and young entrepreneurs, businesses investing in green and social projects, and vulnerable farming communities. It addresses the difficulty many Nigerian enterprises face in securing affordable financing over the longer periods needed to invest and grow.

The package combines a US$50 million Line of Credit, a US$20 million Sustainable Loan, and a US$2 million concessional loan under the Bank's Agri-Food SME Catalytic Financing Mechanism. A US$30 million Trade Finance Transaction Guarantee completes the package, supporting businesses involved in trade. These different instruments respond to financing needs ranging from enterprise expansion and sustainable investment to agricultural recovery and access to markets.

Sterling Bank will use the facility to provide competitively priced, long-term financing in priority sectors including healthcare, education, agriculture, renewable energy, and transportation. The operation is expected to support at least 200 businesses and help create up to 6,000 jobs. A minimum of 30% of the Line of Credit will go to eligible women-owned, women-led, and youth-owned enterprises, directing a defined share toward groups facing barriers to business finance.

Farming Communities Receive Support to Rebuild Livelihoods

The concessional financing will support farming communities affected by displacement, insecurity, and climate-related shocks through the Sterling Affordable Microlending Programme, known as STAMP. Implemented with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the programme is expected to reach more than 5,000 vulnerable smallholder farmers and agricultural SMEs. This support will help participants rebuild livelihoods and strengthen their ability to withstand further economic disruption.

Sustainable Investment and Trade Open More Business Opportunities

Qualifying green and social projects will receive support under Sterling Bank's Sustainable Financing Framework, contributing to the development of Nigeria's sustainable finance market. The Trade Finance Transaction Guarantee is expected to support up to US$150 million in trade transactions, helping Nigerian businesses reach new markets. Better access to trade financing will support their participation in regional and global value chains, extending the package's reach beyond domestic investment.

Bank Leaders Connect Wider Financing With Jobs and Inclusive Growth

Dr Abdul Kamara, the African Development Bank Group's Acting Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery and Director General for Nigeria, said different businesses need financing suited to their circumstances. He described the package as a response to those varied needs, connecting capital for enterprises, farming communities, sustainable projects, and trade with opportunities for growth and employment. The operation supports two of the Bank's Four Cardinal Points: harnessing demographic transformation for economic development and mobilising capital for inclusive, sustainable growth.

Sterling Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Abubakar Suleiman said Nigeria's long-term growth depends on stronger productive capacity among local businesses and financing that reaches sectors with substantial potential to create jobs and improve livelihoods. He said the collaboration would strengthen Sterling Bank's ability to address funding gaps affecting SMEs, women, young entrepreneurs, and underserved communities. His comments connect the financing with the practical challenge of helping local enterprises invest in their operations and expand economic opportunities.

The approval follows a US$61 million African Development Bank package for the Development Bank of Nigeria earlier this year to support women-led businesses. A separate US$200 million facility for the Bank of Industry supports enterprise growth and industrial development. These investments form part of the Bank's broader effort to widen access to capital through Nigerian financial institutions, reaching businesses across different segments of the economy.