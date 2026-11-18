Prime Minister Narendra Modi said artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies are changing how financial markets operate, creating new opportunities while raising questions about cybersecurity, market integrity and investor protection. “Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies are transforming how markets operate, creating new opportunities while also raising questions of cybersecurity, market integrity and investor protection,” Modi said in a written message to the 65th General Assembly and Annual Meeting of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE).

National Stock Exchange (NSE) Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan presented the message at the meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday. In a post on X, NSE said Chauhan thanked Modi on behalf of the exchange and the WFE “for his continued support and message for this global event”. In the message, dated November 15, Modi said closer links among global markets called for greater preparedness for financial volatility and emerging risks. He also called for greater international cooperation and highlighted the need to mobilise long-term capital for infrastructure, innovation, new technologies and sustainable development.

Modi said the meeting was being held in India after two decades. He pointed to the growth of India’s capital markets alongside its economy, saying they had helped businesses raise capital and expand, while more citizens were investing through avenues such as mutual funds. He cited the expansion of banking, insurance and digital financial services, including the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), as part of India’s efforts to bring more people into the formal financial system. He said improvements in market infrastructure and easier access to investment platforms had helped widen participation in capital markets.

“India’s experience shows how financial inclusion and financial innovation can reinforce each other,” Modi said. He said India’s experience with technology, financial inclusion and wider market participation could contribute to discussions among global exchanges.

“Technology may determine the speed at which markets evolve, but trust will always remain central to the growth of this ecosystem,” he said. (ANI)