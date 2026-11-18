Employers and recruitment agencies from Ghana and Nigeria examined how digital tools could make recruitment fairer during a hybrid session on 12 November 2026. The discussion explored opportunities to simplify agency licensing, strengthen oversight and make reliable information easier for workers and employers to access. Participants considered the safeguards needed to ensure digital systems protect migrant workers' rights and support accountable decision-making.

The session formed part of the workshop "From policy to practice: strengthening employers' capacity to effectively engage on labour migration governance," held in Lagos on 11–12 November. It was organised by the ILO Fair Recruitment Initiative and the International Training Centre of the ILO, known as ITCILO. The Nigeria Employers' Consultative Association and the ILO Country Office in Abuja collaborated in bringing employers and recruiters into the discussion.

Experiences from Bangladesh, Nigeria and Ghana provided examples of different approaches to managing recruitment agency information and registration. These examples helped participants examine what digital systems could improve and which governance challenges would still require attention. The exchange connected practical questions about licensing with broader responsibilities towards the people using recruitment services.

Three countries share different stages of digital development

Bangladesh presented its Recruiting Agents' Information Management System, providing an example of digital information management for recruitment agencies. Nigeria outlined preparations to test contactless licensing for private employment agencies through its National Electronic Labour Exchange, known as NELEX. Ghana described its manual registration procedures and ongoing discussions about digitalisation, contributing a perspective from an earlier stage of the transition.

Easier licensing must come with safeguards and accountability

Participants identified opportunities for digital tools to simplify licensing procedures, improve regulatory oversight and help workers and employers check whether an agency is licensed. Professor G. Harindranath of Royal Holloway, University of London, introduced the AREAS framework—Anticipate, Reflect, Engage, Act and Sustain—to guide responsible digitalisation. Discussions covered data protection, access for smaller agencies, safeguards against arbitrary licensing decisions and the involvement of workers' organisations and other stakeholders.

Migrant workers' rights guide the next practical steps

The session stressed that technology needs effective safeguards, inclusive design and clear accountability to contribute to better recruitment governance. Placing migrant workers' rights at the centre means considering how systems are designed, who can use them and how decisions are made. Key messages informed subsequent work on an employer fair recruitment and responsible labour mobility checklist, turning the exchange into practical guidance for employers and recruiters.